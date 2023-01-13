Stocks fall as major banks report earnings

US stocks falter during midday trading amid major earnings reports from financial heavyweights.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) added by 0.1%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) decreased by about 0.3%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury rose slightly to 3.47%. The dollar index rose 0.21% to $102.21.

Stocks pared early losses after Michigan’s US consumer sentiment survey for January hit a nine-month high of 64.6 from 59.7 last month. The expectations index rose to 62.0 from 59.9 last month.

The news provided a bullish outlook after a more pessimistic town of America’s biggest banks, which are taking center stage to kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season. Their earnings showed continued resilience in the face of economic headwinds, although many said they were taking steps to prepare for a recession in the United States.

J. P. Morgan (JPM) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, as CEO Jamie Dimon said in the U.S. the economy “remains strong.However, the bank said its central case for this year was a mild recession. JPMorgan said earnings for the three months ending December were pegged at $11.1 billion, or $3.57 per share. , up 7.2% from the same period last year.

Bank of America (BAC) reported fourth quarter results which showed that bank revenues benefited from higher interest rates. Bank of America reported revenue of $24.5 billion in the quarter, beating estimates of $24.2 billion. It was 11% more than a year ago.

Wells Fargo (WFC) also quarterly results published which exceeded expectations, while revenues fell short of Wall Street forecasts. The financial heavyweight reported fourth-quarter earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $19.7 billion, compared with earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago on single digits $20.9 billion in business.

by Black Rock (noir) fourth-quarter profit fell 23%, while the bank reported net income of $1.26 billion in the same period a year earlier. Citigroup (VS) net profit displayed of $2.5 billion, or $1.16 per diluted share, which slightly beat expectations of $2.3 billion, or $1.14 per share. However, earnings fell 21%.

Finally, Goldman Sachs (GS) said it was consumer loan business has lost more than $3 billion since 2020. This comes ahead of fourth-quarter results due out next week.

Bank stocks were down across the board on Friday morning. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (^BKXK), the benchmark for the US banking sector, fell more than 2%.

In other stock-specific moves, Tesla shares (TSLA) fell nearly 5% after the company lowers prices for their Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The news seemed to sway other automakers, including Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), both of which fell more than 5%.

And Delta Air Lines (LAD) shares fell 7.8% after the carrier forecast current-quarter profit below expectations amid higher operating costs.

Friday’s moves came after stocks finish higher on Thursday after investors digested upbeat inflation data that showed prices increased at a slower annual rate in December. Consumer price inflation slowed to 6.5% in December from a year earlier, 7.1% a month earlier.

Core CPI, excluding the volatile components of food and energy, prices rose 5.7% year-on-year and 0.3% from the previous month. The basic CPI reading matched forecasts by Bloomberg economists.

In response to the data, investors have become more confident that the Fed could pick up the pace of its tightening at its next monetary policy meeting, which begins Jan. 31.

As for the Fed, the release sparked growing expectations that it would again reduce the pace of rate hikes at the February meeting, from 50 basis points last time to 25 basis points, wrote Jim Reid and his colleagues at Deutsche Bank early in the morning. note Friday.

Central bankers have made it clear that they are not done with interest rate hikes. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stressed tuesday the importance of stable inflation, which could lead the central bank to take necessary measures, even if they are not popular.

Meanwhile, other Fed officials like Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and the Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic echoed remarks that could suggest the central bank may be willing to slow the pace of rate hikes.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin rose nearly 3% to trade around $18,854.39. Cryptocurrency peaked in two months after December inflation data on Thursday. On the corporate news front, Crypto Exchange Crypto.com is reducing its 20% global workforce as the company puts it, it is sailing through ongoing economic headwinds.

