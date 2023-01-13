Business
Stocks fall as major banks report earnings
US stocks falter during midday trading amid major earnings reports from financial heavyweights.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) added by 0.1%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) decreased by about 0.3%.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury rose slightly to 3.47%. The dollar index rose 0.21% to $102.21.
Stocks pared early losses after Michigan’s US consumer sentiment survey for January hit a nine-month high of 64.6 from 59.7 last month. The expectations index rose to 62.0 from 59.9 last month.
The news provided a bullish outlook after a more pessimistic town of America’s biggest banks, which are taking center stage to kick off the fourth-quarter earnings season. Their earnings showed continued resilience in the face of economic headwinds, although many said they were taking steps to prepare for a recession in the United States.
J. P. Morgan (JPM) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, as CEO Jamie Dimon said in the U.S. the economy “remains strong.However, the bank said its central case for this year was a mild recession. JPMorgan said earnings for the three months ending December were pegged at $11.1 billion, or $3.57 per share. , up 7.2% from the same period last year.
Bank of America (BAC) reported fourth quarter results which showed that bank revenues benefited from higher interest rates. Bank of America reported revenue of $24.5 billion in the quarter, beating estimates of $24.2 billion. It was 11% more than a year ago.
Wells Fargo (WFC) also quarterly results published which exceeded expectations, while revenues fell short of Wall Street forecasts. The financial heavyweight reported fourth-quarter earnings of 67 cents per share on revenue of $19.7 billion, compared with earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago on single digits $20.9 billion in business.
by Black Rock (noir) fourth-quarter profit fell 23%, while the bank reported net income of $1.26 billion in the same period a year earlier. Citigroup (VS) net profit displayed of $2.5 billion, or $1.16 per diluted share, which slightly beat expectations of $2.3 billion, or $1.14 per share. However, earnings fell 21%.
Finally, Goldman Sachs (GS) said it was consumer loan business has lost more than $3 billion since 2020. This comes ahead of fourth-quarter results due out next week.
Bank stocks were down across the board on Friday morning. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (^BKXK), the benchmark for the US banking sector, fell more than 2%.
In other stock-specific moves, Tesla shares (TSLA) fell nearly 5% after the company lowers prices for their Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The news seemed to sway other automakers, including Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), both of which fell more than 5%.
And Delta Air Lines (LAD) shares fell 7.8% after the carrier forecast current-quarter profit below expectations amid higher operating costs.
Friday’s moves came after stocks finish higher on Thursday after investors digested upbeat inflation data that showed prices increased at a slower annual rate in December. Consumer price inflation slowed to 6.5% in December from a year earlier, 7.1% a month earlier.
Core CPI, excluding the volatile components of food and energy, prices rose 5.7% year-on-year and 0.3% from the previous month. The basic CPI reading matched forecasts by Bloomberg economists.
In response to the data, investors have become more confident that the Fed could pick up the pace of its tightening at its next monetary policy meeting, which begins Jan. 31.
As for the Fed, the release sparked growing expectations that it would again reduce the pace of rate hikes at the February meeting, from 50 basis points last time to 25 basis points, wrote Jim Reid and his colleagues at Deutsche Bank early in the morning. note Friday.
Central bankers have made it clear that they are not done with interest rate hikes. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stressed tuesday the importance of stable inflation, which could lead the central bank to take necessary measures, even if they are not popular.
Meanwhile, other Fed officials like Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and the Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic echoed remarks that could suggest the central bank may be willing to slow the pace of rate hikes.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin rose nearly 3% to trade around $18,854.39. Cryptocurrency peaked in two months after December inflation data on Thursday. On the corporate news front, Crypto Exchange Crypto.com is reducing its 20% global workforce as the company puts it, it is sailing through ongoing economic headwinds.
Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple or android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInand Youtube
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-january-13-2023-131837112.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stocks fall as major banks report earnings
- Google’s December 2022 Link Spam Update Rollout Completed
- Cautious China approves import of GMO alfalfa after a decade of waiting
- All Stars & Dynamos Cricket gear up for 2023 in Wales News
- Barack Obama describes mass killings in Indonesia
- Geopolitical tensions prevent us from focusing on development priorities PM Modi
- Enes Kanter Freedom wanted ‘terrorist’ in Turkey, $500,000 bounty
- Actor Ezra Miller is fine, probation after burglary
- Airtag-inspired Google tracking device literally has the most unfortunate name ever
- According to analysts, the head of the Wagner group is acting as Russia’s “shadow defense minister”.
- Rick Rubin: Legendary music producer working with Run DMC, Slayer and Johnny Cash
- Add this to the long list of symptoms of COVID: Stigma