Stocks rise, dollar stumbles after US inflation data





Global stocks rise

US Consumer Prices Fall, Labor Data Strong

The US dollar at its lowest since early June NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) – A gauge of global equities rose on Thursday as longer-term U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar fell after a consumer price reading fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve could have leeway to reduce the size of future interest rate hikes. Consumer prices in the United States fell in December for the first time in more than two and a half years as prices for gasoline and other goods fell, suggesting inflation was on a downward trend supported. Still, a separate reading on the labor market showed initial weekly jobless claims came in at 205,000, below expectations of 215,000. Many market participants are looking for signs of weakness in the labor market like a signal of slowing inflation. On Wall Street, stocks were choppy after the data, with the S&P 500 falling as much as 0.8% and then rebounding. Friday will bring results from a number of major U.S. banks, kicking off the fourth quarter earnings season for S&P 500 companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 216.96 points, or 0.64%, to 34,189.97, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 13.56 points, or 0.34%, to 3,983.17 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 69.43 points, or 0.64%, to 11,001.11. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) rose 0.63%, closing at its highest level since April 29, and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) gained 0.80% to record a fifth straight session of gains, its longest streak since August. Expectations of a 50 basis point rate hike at the next Federal Reserve meeting have fallen to 3.8% according to the CME FedWatch Tool, against 23.3% the previous day. The market is banking on a 96.2% chance of a 25 basis point rise, up from 76.7% on Wednesday. Benchmark US 10-year bonds fell 12.9 basis points to 3.427%, from 3.556% on Wednesday evening. St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said the inflation data was a step in the right direction and the U.S. economy was poised for disinflation this year, but the return to the central bank’s 2% target would be bumpy. Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Tom Barkin echoed the sentiment over the data and said it allowed the Fed to “steer more deliberately.” The dollar index hit its lowest level since early June at 102.07 before paring losses slightly, and was last down 0.873%, with the euro up 0.89% at 1.0851 $. The Japanese yen strengthened 2.56% against the greenback to 129.18 to the dollar, while the pound last traded at $1.2215, up 0.60% on the day. Crude prices rose in the wake of the data, getting a further boost from optimism about China’s emergence from its COVID-19 restrictions creating additional demand. U.S. crude was up 1.27% at $78.39 a barrel and Brent at $84.03, up 1.65% on the day. Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, additional reporting by Karen Brettell, Shashwat Chauhan and Johann M Cherian Editing by Nick Zieminski, Alex Richardson and David Gregorio Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

