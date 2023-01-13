PJM generators face up to $2 billion in penalties for failing to operate during December Elliott winter storm





Diving brief: Owners of power plants at the PJM Interconnector could owe between $1 billion and $2 billion for failing to supply power during winter storm Elliott in late December, according to an initial estimate released by the grid operator on Wednesday.

Approximately 45,950 MW, or 23.2% of PJM’s generation fleet, unexpectedly went offline on December 24, mainly due to non-functioning plant equipment and power supply issues. fuel,” said Donnie Bielak, PJM’s senior shipping manager. a presentation to the Network Operators Market Implementation Committee. Gas-fired generation accounted for 70% of unplanned outages, he said.

Poor performance of gas generators could lead to political fallout, according to ClearView Energy Partners. Natural gas generators have often been argued that they are more flexible and reliable, especially when intermittent renewables and/or storage may not be available under prolonged system stress, the utility said Wednesday. research. A large underperformance could provide contradictory evidence to such claims. Overview of the dive: PJM was prepared for winter storm Elliott, which brought record high temperatures to parts of the east coast for a period of about three days starting Dec. 23, according to Bielak. The network operator issued a cold weather advisory for its western region on December 20, followed by a cold weather alert for the region a day later and another alert for its entire imprint on December 23. PJM operates the network from New Jersey to Illinois. . Based on generator availability data received from power plant operators, PJM believed it had a reserve of 29 GW for Dec. 23, compared to a typical reserve of 3 GW, according to Bielak. Electricity consumption that day was about 10% higher than expected and power plants did not work as expected, he said. In addition to the 46 GW that did not operate on Christmas Eve, 6 GW of mainly gas-fired steam generation could not be brought online when called by PJM and the network operator ran out of electricity to fill hydroelectric storage reservoirs pumped overnight that would normally have provided power. the next day, Bielak said. Production outages were at an unacceptable level and they occurred at the worst possible times for system operations, Bielak said. A large part of our production fleet did not do what was expected of it. Unforced Power Plant Outages at PJM During Winter Storm Elliott Extract of PJM interconnection January 12, 2023 More than 92% of power plant outages were reported to PJM with less than an hour’s notice and in some cases without notice, according to Bielak. The grid operator avoided power cuts, in part by asking people to reduce their electricity use and thanks to an emergency waiver from the Department of Energy that allowed some generating units to exceed their emissions limits, Bielak said. During the winter storm, PJM continued to import and export electricity. Exports peaked Dec. 23 to support the Tennessee Valley Authority and other regions, but declined as PJM experienced power plant outages, Bielak said. PJM was a net importer for part of Christmas Eve. PJM plans to release the results of its investigation into its operations during the winter storm in mid-April. Officials intend to meet with power plant operators to get more information on why there have been so many plant outages. According to Mike Bryson, PJM’s senior vice president for system operations, the power plant outage rate during the winter storm was higher than during the Polar Vortex in 2014, which led to the performance framework of the ability of PJM. PJM capacity performance is designed to improve the performance of power plants by fining generators that fail to supply electricity in an emergency and paying a premium to those who exceed their electricity supply requirements. Power plant owners who do not pay the non-performance penalties will lose their PJM membership, officials said. PJM expects to release preliminary performance data in the first week of February. Penalties will be included in March invoices. During the meeting, Bryson called for a stricter reliability standard for climate power plants than the one waiting to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. It should also be implemented sooner than expected, he said. The Natural Resources Defense Council has called for market rule changes to improve the performance of power plants in extremely cold weather. History has proven time and time again that gas isn’t as strong as it claims, and reliability will continue to suffer until that fact is accepted. Tom Rutiglianolead attorney for the NRDC, said in a statement. PJM’s year-round capacity market was designed to meet high demand during the hottest summer days, but struggles to meet winter needs, according to Rutigliano. It should be divided into seasonal markets that focus on each season’s unique challenges, he said. FERC needs to take a serious look at how the industry prepares for the cold and find the political will to set binding winterization standards, including on natural gas supply, Rutigliano said. PJM and FERC must set market structures that reward unreliable power plants. PJM Power Providers Group, a trade organization for generators, expects rule changes in response to winter storm Elliott, according to Glen Thomas, president of P3. However, P3 is concerned that events like this will become more frequent and severe unless PJM and FERC support adjustments that ensure generators have avenues to be compensated for the costs and risks associated with providing power. reliability envisioned by PJM’s capability design, Thomas said in an email.

