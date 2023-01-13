3 industries stock market experts are watching in 2023

Despite the stock market’s dismal performance lately, experts say some industries could be poised for a strong 2023.

Fluctuations in the stock market as a whole often make headlines. The S&P 500 index has fallen about 20% in 2022, for example. But these data don’t tell the whole story.

Different groups of related stocks within the market – what experts call sectors – can behave very differently from each other. Consumer staples stocks, which are stocks of companies that supply basic necessities like food and clothing, are down only about 3% for the year 2022, according to S&P index data. Dow Jones. Communication services, such as cable companies, fell 40%. Energy stocks, on the other hand, have gained around 60% over the same period.

As the economic picture continues to change in 2023, Kristy Akullian, senior iShares strategist at BlackRock, tells Money that in all likelihood “there will be pockets of opportunity after last year’s sharp price revision.” .

Here’s what you need to know about the sectors that experts believe could perform well in the coming year.

Health care

If interest rates stay high and the U.S. economy slips into a recession this year (as many pundits predict), Akullian points to the healthcare sector as a contender for strong performance in 2023.

Investment experts consider healthcare stocks to be “defensive,” meaning they are among the companies that perform well regardless of how the economy is doing.

“People usually go to the doctor and take their meds no matter what’s going on in the economy,” Fidelity Investments portfolio manager Eddie Yoon explained in a recent post. blog post.

Akullian says the healthcare sector could be in even better shape this time around compared to previous recessions, citing the fact that more Americans have government-sponsored healthcare plans. This “should make health spending less sensitive to the health of the economy,” she says.

Energy

Energy stocks were the real outlier of 2022. Not only did they gain almost 60% during the year thanks to a huge surge in oil prices, but they were also the only S&P 500 sector to end the year. year in the green.

While experts say energy stocks are unlikely to repeat this stellar performance in 2023, it is certainly possible that they will outperform the broader market, albeit by a lower margin.

“There could be near-term headwinds for the sector if global growth slows more than expected,” Akullian told Money. But she adds that underinvestment in the sector and continued supply chain pressures still make energy stocks a good bet in 2023.

Industrial

If interest rates stay high in 2023, Callie Cox, a US investment analyst at brokerage firm eToro, says cyclical stocks like those in the industrials sector could do well. (His outlook, unlike Akullian’s, assumes the US will avoid a recession).

Stocks like Honeywell International, United Parcel Service (UPS) and General Electric are part of the industrial sector. In a recent blog post, Fidelity portfolio manager Janet Glazer wrote that in the coming years, these types of businesses stand to benefit from a new focus on sustainability, digitalization and national relocation. She noted that while a recession could slow progress related to these near-term trends, it would be “unlikely to derail them.”

“In a high rate environment where inflation is slowing, it makes perfect sense to focus on financially sustainable businesses,” Cox told Money. It also classifies stocks from the financial sector in this category.

Why investment portfolios should be diversified

In general, experts don’t recommend making major changes to your investment strategy in response to year-to-year fluctuations in the stock market. Much of this advice has to do with the fact that investors generally fail to predict market performance. No one really knows exactly what will happen in any given year because there are so many unpredictable factors at play.

Instead, financial advisors tend to say that the best way to make sure you can enjoy growth in certain market sectors, even during an economic downturn, is to build a diversified portfolio. This way you are well positioned no matter which sector is performing well and which sector is performing poorly.

For example, Cox notes that if we enter a recession this year and the central bank actually lowers interest rates, investors could benefit from holding stocks in growth sectors that have already struggled, such as the real estate and technology. She suggests preparing for both scenarios – recession or no recession.

“The most important rule is not to allocate too much money to one sector, because then you are tied to the fortunes of an industry,” she warns.

For investors who are rebalancing or looking to change their strategies, Cox says the current market could present opportunities for higher returns, but “it all depends on your timeframe” and investment goals.

