FTSE 100 nears record high as inflation fears ease | Stock markets
Britain’s FTSE 100 stock index neared a record high on Friday as European markets were boosted by hopes that the inflationary shock to energy prices was easing.
The blue-chip stock index, which includes the 100 largest London-listed companies, hit its highest level in more than four years. It touched 7,864.95 points, within 1% of the intraday record of 7,903 points set in May 2018, before closing at 7,844.07.
Global equities have been driven this year by optimism that central banks will slow interest rate hikes, due to signs of slowing inflation.
China’s easing of its Covid-19 restrictions could also help global growth this year. This drove up commodity prices and pushed up shares of mining companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.
The FTSE 100 has gained around 5% so far this month, after rising around 1% in a turbulent 2022.
Sophie Lund-Yates, chief equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said news of the UK economy’s unexpected growth of 0.1% in November helped the market rally.
The FTSE 100 is nearing record highs as unexpected UK GDP growth has prompted a welcome upside for the market, Lund-Yates said.
The weaker pound helped push the index higher, said Markets.com’s Neil Wilson, adding that in dollar terms, we are nowhere near the all-time high.
A conviction of the Fed [US Federal Reserve] is nearly over with rate hikes as inflation peaks, and hopes China’s reopening will boost the commodities and energy sectors also pushed the FTSE 100 to its all-time high, Wilson added. .
BofA Global Research reported that investors poured money into stock and bond funds last week, encouraged by recent economic reports. He said you don’t get more goldilocks than Thursday’s US inflation report, showing a 0.1% drop in prices in December.
New jobless claims in the United States also remained weak last week, at just 205,000, indicating that the American labor market was robust.
The annual inflation rate in the United States fell to 6.5% from 7.1% in November, its lowest level in more than a year. This could prompt the Federal Reserve to slow its interest rate hikes.
A drop in wholesale energy prices in recent weeks has encouraged European markets, with wholesale gas prices below their levels just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February.
Tentative optimism has returned to the European outlook in recent weeks as energy prices have continued to fall and gas storage levels look abnormally healthy, said James Smith, developed markets economist at ING. .
. This is also good news for the UK, which is one of Europe’s biggest gas consumers as a proportion of total energy consumption.
European markets hit their highest level in nine months on Friday and were on track for their second week of gains.
Optimism was bolstered by data showing that Germany’s economy grew 1.9% last year and likely stagnated in the final quarter of 2022, meaning Europe’s biggest economy could dodge a winter recession.
US stocks were heading for a winning week, with the tech-focused Nasdaq index and the broader S&P 500 on track for their best weekly performance since November. The Nasdaq posted a five-game winning streak on Thursday, its longest rally since July.
But Wall Street opened lower on Friday, after JP Morgan said a mild recession is now the central case of its macro outlook. By late morning, the S&P 500 had fallen 0.4% to 3,966.99, down 16 points.
