



LUPE Fund, Inc., rings the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange New York, NY LUPE Fund, Inc., a New Jersey-based nonprofit whose mission is to educate, empower, and engage Latinas to promote leadership and civic engagement, rang the bell for opening on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) this morning in honor of our 20 organizationse birthday. Our anniversary allows us to reflect on our proud heritage, said Iveth Mosquera, Chairman of LUPE Funds. We always seek to strengthen partnerships with other groups and organizations that recognize the value of Latinx people and women. We are a powerful force in both the public and private sectors, and our buying power has increased dramatically over the past decade. It was a huge honor for our sisters LUPE to kick off the trading days and we are deeply grateful to everyone at NYSE for hosting us. The Hispanic market is by far the largest minority market in the country, with our purchasing power increases to $1.9 trillion in 2020, an 87% increase since 2010, according to the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the University of Georgia. The report also showed that New Jersey had the nation’s fifth-largest Hispanic market at $70 billion. It is an honor for the LUPE sisters to be recognized by NYSE. Our Board of Directors includes diverse Latin American leaders with decades of experience in law, education, social services, business and public policy. By ringing The Opening Bell today, our hermanas are raising awareness of our organization and our work to advocate for Latinas throughout New Jersey, said Peggy Anastos, LUPE Fund Advisor, President Emeritus and Chair of the New Jersey Commission on Porto Rico. Thirteen of the seventeen board members joined Mosquera to ring the opening bell in person, and the event was seen live on the NYSE YouTube page: https://youtu.be/VFavFLhC6FA The Board of Directors of the LUPE 2023 Fund is as follows: Iveth Mosquera President Joanna Feliciano, Ph.D. vice president Karem Ospino Treasurer Victoria Moyeno Corresponding sec. Sara Peas Former president diane street carmen cusido Heidi Castrillon Rosemarie Moyeno Matos, Esq. Tatiana Orozco Stephanie Pabon Paulaska Ramirez Marelyn Rivera Pink Crystal Ammie Salom Rodriguez Peggy Anastos, President President Emeritus # # # ABOUT LUPE Fund, INC. LUPE’s mission is to educate, empower and engage Latinas to promote leadership and civic engagement. We believe in active civic participation and want equal representation of Latinas at all levels of leadership in the public and private sectors. LUPE has established a successful track record in providing educational programs and leadership development training and opportunities. Our signature programs include: Young Latino Leaders Scholarships: established in 2011 to provide financial support to Latin students for their college education. To date, and thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have awarded nearly $100,000 to dozens of deserving young women.

established in 2011 to provide financial support to Latin students for their college education. To date, and thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have awarded nearly $100,000 to dozens of deserving young women. Latin choice: a non-partisan program designed to promote civic engagement and provide training and education to women who aspire to hold elected and other leadership positions. Women Power Award: This annual event recognizes and celebrates distinguished leaders for their work on behalf of the communities we serve. Mentorship: The Founders and Trustees of LUPE have been mentoring young women from the beginning. Now, LUPE has officially created a mentorship program for high school-aged women. To learn more, search for LUPE Fund on Facebook and Instagram @lupefund, or visit our website: www.lupenj.org. To support our work, please consider donating at www.lupenj.org/donate (Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

