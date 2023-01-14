S&P/TSX Composite Index gains 150 points on Friday, US markets also up





Canada's main stock index rose nearly 150 points on Friday on broad-based gains, ending the week up 2.8% The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 148.90 points to 20,360.10 US markets also increased. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 112.64 points to 34,302.61. The S&P 500 index rose 15.92 points to 3,999.09, while the Nasdaq composite rose 78.05 points to 11,079.16. Markets on both sides of the border have advanced over the week, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index gaining 2.8% since last Friday's close. The Dow gained 2.0%, while the S&P 500 rose 2.7% and the Nasdaq 4.8%. Markets opened on Friday but rose throughout the day, said Ian Chong, associate portfolio manager for First Avenue Investment Counsel Inc. That's likely because major U.S. banks kicked off earnings season on Friday with decent numbers but a less-than-sunny outlook, Chong said. However, in earnings calls, their CEOs spoke about consumer resilience and helped reassure investors, he said.

Xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, is now part of the street drug supply in Canada. Here's what you need to know "I think it brought a lot of ease to the market," he said. JPMorgan, for example, called for a "mild" recession this year. Market sentiment on Friday, much like messaging from CEOs, was cautiously bullish, Chong said. "The consumer is still in a very strong balance sheet position in terms of deposits. So even if they spend a bit more, as interest rates continue to rise, they can get away with it," he said. Next week, retail sales will be released in Canada and the United States, with the latter providing insight into how the consumer has fared during the holiday shopping season (Canada's retail data will cover November). Retail sales are expected to collapse on both sides of the border, Chong said. In Canada, all eyes will be on the inflation data ahead of a 25 basis point interest rate hike the following week. Meanwhile, after positive news on the inflation front from the United States this week, a 25 basis point hike by the Federal Reserve looks increasingly likely, Chong said. The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.59 cents US versus 74.75 cents US on Thursday. The February crude contract rose US$1.47 to US$79.86 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 28 cents to US$3.42 per mmBTU. The February gold contract was up US$22.90 at US$1,921.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up almost two cents at US$4.22 per pound.

