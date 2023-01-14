The stock market may have just turned a corner

This article was originally published in The Telegraph

WE know that the markets and the economy move at a different pace, but it was still a surprisingly strong start to the year. The first five trading days of 2023 saw the S&P 500 rise 1.4%, the FTSE 100 3.7%, the German DAX 6.2% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng 8.1%.

I’ve long thought investors might see through the gloomy headlines of 2023 better times ahead, but I didn’t expect that to happen just yet. The middle of the year, when it will hopefully be clearer that inflation is down and the Fed and other central banks are taking their foot off the interest rate brake, seemed a safer bet. . This is a great illustration of why trying to time the market is a fool’s errand. Nobody rings a bell when the market is turning.

It’s not that unusual for the market to rally at the start of the year. In fact, it happens often enough that investors have given it a name, the January Effect. It’s not a new idea. The tendency for markets to perform well in the first month of the year was first identified decades ago and was popularized in the 1970s when a series of academic papers attempted to understand why this anomaly should exist.

Admittedly, the data confirms the seasonality of the markets. A long-running study of the United States showed that stocks rose in January in 85 of the 130 years from 1890 to 2020. And, conversely, the effect was more pronounced in some other markets. January was a positive month over 70% of the time in the UK, Japan and Australia. In each case, it is a higher success rate than in the other months of the year.

The percentage return in January is also higher in all four cases than the average for the other months. In Japan, the most extreme case, the average monthly return was more than 2 percentage points higher in January than in the rest.

It is easier to demonstrate that the January effect occurs than to explain why. There are a few explanations but none really hold water. The first is taxation. The idea being that investors sell underperforming investments in order to reap a tax loss before the end of the year, then reinvest the proceeds in January, thereby increasing returns. Plausible, except that many mutual funds report capital gains in the year to October, not December, while private investors here in the UK work to the end of the tax year in April and until June in Australia.

Another common explanation is so-called fronting, the tendency to weed out underperformers at the end of the year and replace them with more attractive stocks to spruce up portfolio listings at the end of a reporting period. . It makes no more sense than tax because for every sale there is a purchase of another stock. The net effect is neutral. And in any case, passive funds, which are increasingly important, by definition do not make this kind of arrangement.

The last suggestion – that January is simply the month when we decide to do better, including getting our investments under control, could have more. But none of that really sounds very convincing.

A second January effect, the January Barometer, is sure to grab attention if the New Year’s rally continues. This suggests that market developments in the first month of the year are a harbinger of what is to come the rest of the year. A strong January leads to a strong February to December and vice versa.

The idea for the January Barometer was dreamed up in 1972 by Yale Hirsch, founder of the Stock Traders Almanac. This is arguably more interesting than the January effect because, if anything, it offers the prospect of being a tradable signal back and forth. So are there any?

Proponents of the Barometer point out that since 1950 there have been only 11 occasions when it has not worked in the United States. That’s about an 85% success rate, which in terms of investment is about as good as it gets. The counter-argument here is that this percentage is less impressive when considering the general trend of the markets up or down. It would not be surprising if most years the direction of travel is the same in the first month as the other eleven. Additionally, the Barometer can be self-reinforcing. A strong January in the market may encourage investors to invest, reducing the chances of a strong rest of the year.

We’ve been tracking this effect in the UK market for a few years now, using data from the FTSE 100 since the index’s inauguration in 1984. With 39 years in the bag, some trends can be seen. First, the adage has worked for 26 out of 39 years. A decline in January led to a decline from February to December and a rise in January to a gain for the rest of the year.

However, there is a significant difference between the Barometer’s effectiveness in ascending and descending years. There have been 18 years in which the market fell in January and in only seven of them did the market continue to fall for the rest of the year. So a success rate of less than 40%. In the 21 years the market rose in January, it continued to rise in 16 and fell only five times. That’s a success rate of almost 80%.

The problem with these types of seasonal adages is that they are not predictable and the business costs of applying them make them impractical. But eight out of ten is a convincing rating. I wouldn’t bet against it.