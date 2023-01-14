Bob Jordan, CEO of Southwest Airlines, on what went wrong





Your unions say that for years Southwest focused too much on investors and underinvested in the operation. What is your response to this criticism? I’ve been asked a lot if we have outdated technology. We spend a billion dollars a year on technology here at Southwest. And, like in any business, there are always new things, like our maintenance system, and there are always things you are working on. We have a very good operations improvement plan. Crew planning is a big part of that. If you look back just last year, we put in, I think, eight new versions of SkySolver. We hired 120 crew planners. We put leadership on crew planning and realigned. I’m not saying for a minute what has been done or that enough is enough. On the issue of shareholders, this is not a singular decision. We are in very good financial health. And because of that, we don’t have to make a choice between investing in technology or investing in our shareholders. During the holidays, we went to the bonus, we offered recognition bonuses, we made goodwill gestures for our employees, as well as for our customers. How do you regain the trust of your customers? We have a 51 year history of operating a great airline and providing great service. It didn’t change just because we had this event. This does not rule out the fact that we were wrong. I think the best thing we can do is use this event as a catalyst to be even better. It’s a great company, but the best thing we can do for our customers is to continue to deliver a great product, to invest in our product. You’ve seen us do all of these things by adding larger feed ports and trays. Keep investing in them, keep running a great operation, keep providing great hospitality, and be even better. Can you help us understand when you knew things were really bad at Christmas? We plan days and days ahead for storms, hurricanes and all of those things. We monitor the operation every day; our leaders get many calls a day just to figure out how they were doing. I have several calls a day, on a normal day. Everything that was going on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/13/business/southwest-airlines-bob-jordan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos