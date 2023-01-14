Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe suspended from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange





Trading in Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited shares on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has been suspended effective Friday (today). The suspension is for three months. This is at the request of the cement manufacturing company, ZSE said in a statement. This decision is the result of important developments in Lafarge’s field of activity following the recent finalization of the agreement to sell 76.45% of its stake held by Associated International Cement Limited to a local company, Fossil Mines ( Private) Limited. In a statement, ZSE’s Managing Director, Mr. Justin Bgoni, said at the request of Lafarges that ZSE had requested and obtained permission to suspend trading in its shares from the Zimbabwe Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with the provisions of Section 64(a)(ii) of the Securities and Exchange Act [Cap 24:25]. The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited (ZSE) hereby gives notice to the investing public of the voluntary suspension of trading in shares of Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited (Lafarge) effective January 13, 2023, Mr Bgoni said. Mr Bgoni said that under Section 9 of the ZSE listing requirements, the company should continue to meet its obligations to shareholders and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange during the suspension. He said the ZSE has asked Lafarge to provide a roadmap on how they intend to solve the challenges they face. Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe Limited will publish a public notice on this point in due course. Investors will not be able to buy or sell Lafarge shares during the suspension period, he said. In December, the company assured stakeholders that it did not anticipate any disruption to its operations resulting from the illegal economic sanctions imposed on key individuals and companies linked to majority shareholder Fossil Mines (Private) Limited by the Office of Foreign Assets. of the United States of America. Control (OFAC). This was after OFAC designated four Zimbabwean individuals and two Zimbabwean entities and removed 17 people from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list. The US government said the individuals and entities that included Fossil Agro and Fossil Contracting boss Mr. Obey Chimuka are linked to Sakunda Holdings chief executive Mr. Kudakwashe Tagwirei. In June last year, Fossil Mines (Private) Limited reached a binding agreement to buy 76.45% of the shares of Lafarge Zimbabwe, which is now owned by the Swiss group Holcim through its subsidiary, Associated International Cement Limited. Prior to the sale of its 76.45% stake, Holcim Group invited interested bidders to submit expressions of interest to ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking in South Africa, the group’s financial advisers. After evaluating expressions of interest on March 1 last year, Holcim then invited suitable investors to submit binding offers of interest for the acquisition. Fossil Mines was one of five companies invited for the acquisition through an auction system. Fossils’ bid was backed by support from local banks, pension funds and wealth managers, as well as the company’s financial advisers and local commercial lawyers to act on its behalf in the bid. .

