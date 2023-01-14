JHS Wins First Prize in Stock Game | News

JONESBORO Of the more than five thousand Arkansas students statewide who participated in the personal finance competition known as The Stock Market Game during the fall 2022 semester, Jonesboro High School Academies have won the top prize as the state’s first place winner.
According to a press release from Economics Arkansas, the Stock Market Game is a nationwide investment simulation facilitated by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Foundation.
Economics Arkansas also facilitates play statewide and is a nonprofit educational organization that trains educators on how to incorporate economic and personal finance concepts into the PreK-12 classroom.
The game challenges students in grades 4-12 to develop a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio during each fall and spring semester or the entire school year.
Academies at Jonesboro High School Vocational & Virtual Learning Teacher Allyson Goodin was the advisor for the winning team, consisting of Matthew Kueter and Landen Bruden, which had a net balance of $167,623.89.
Goodin said the competition was entirely voluntary as it was an extra activity that some EST students did.
Of the four teams, each consisting of two students, participating in the fall semester, Goodin said the Kueter and Brudens team not only took first place at the state level, but was also their first. team to win at the state level.
The fall session of the Amazing Stock Market Game was a real nail biter, laughed Goodin.
My students came every day to show me the rankings. They even took screenshots of the rankings and emailed them to me, she recalls, noting how students followed the New York Stock Exchange continuously.
It was a great way to introduce kids to businesses they had never heard of, Goodin said. Of course, they know companies like Nike, Google and Amazon, but they were also able to learn about some small companies that were also successful on the stock market.
She said the game tricked her students into reading and doing math without realizing it.
Goodin said Kueter and Bruden will receive medals, $125 for taking first place regionally and $250 for state, when they travel to the awards luncheon in Little Rock on May 4.
She also said they inspired more teams this semester and now has six teams for the spring session which started on Monday.
A year-long component of the competition is also underway.
Winners of each session receive cash prizes and will be recognized at the first Student Awards Luncheon held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fall 2022 1st Place Winners for Region 4 (Northeast Arkansas) include:
Visual & Performing Art Magnet School Elementary, Educational Consultant Stephanie Richardson, Jonesboro.
Swifton Middle School, Educational Advisor Luann Russell, Swifton.
Academies at Jonesboro High School, Educational Consultant Allyson Goodin, Jonesboro.