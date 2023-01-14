NGX rises 0.89% as disappointed Treasuries investors flood the stock market





By Dipo The best of Dipo The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) Limited rebounded 0.89% on Friday following significant interest in financial and energy stocks during the session. Business post observed that investors had run back into the stock market after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) broke their hearts in slicing treasury bill rates on all tenors in the last exercise held on Wednesday. Disappointed treasury bond investors have turned to the equity market, where they can get quick gains beyond what the asset class (treasury bills) can offer if they play their cards right. NGX welcomed them with open arms, and at the close of business yesterday, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose 463.63 points to 52,512.48 points from 52,048.85 points, and the market capitalization increased from 252 billion naira to 28.602 trillion naira from 28. 350 trillion. During the session, the energy sector gained 2.64%, the insurance sector appreciated by 1.53%, the bank counter rose by 1.50%, the industrial goods index rose 0.09%, while the consumer goods sector depreciated 0.18% cent. The market extent remained positive as trades closed as there were 36 price gains and 12 price declines, indicating very strong investor sentiment. Three stocks rose by a maximum of 10.00% yesterday, and these were Berger Paints, TotalEnergies and Linkage Assurance, trading at N6.60, N212.30 and 44 Kobo, respectively. Thomas Wyatt rose 9.63% to N1.48 and Prestige Assurance rose 9.52% to 46 Kobo. On the other hand, Lasaco Assurance fell 10.00% to quote at 99 Kobo, CWG depreciated 9.52% to 95 Kobo, Chellarams fell 9.46% to N1.34, Royal Exchange Kobo fell 7.14% to 91 and Fidson fell 4.60 percent to N9.34. In the final trading session of the week, Zenith Bank was the most traded stock, selling 20.3 million units, followed by GTCO, which traded at 18.2 million. UBA traded 17.2 million shares, Sterling Bank traded 15.8 million shares and Transcorp sold 11.7 million shares. The data showed that investors bought and sold 217.2 million shares worth 2.6 billion naira in 4,591 trades, compared to 211.7 million shares worth 7.7 billion naira traded in 3,462 deals on Thursday, representing a 2.60% increase in trading volume, or 32.61 percent. increase in number of transactions and 66.23% drop in market value. Like that: As Loading… Related

