Business
The Dow closes up 100 points, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq start their best week since November
Stocks rose on Friday as investors digested bank earnings and bet inflation would decline in 2023.
All of the major indices shoved their way into the green after starting the day deep in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.64 points, or 0.33%, to 34,302.61. The S&P 500 rose 0.40% to 3,999.09 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.71% to 11,079.16.
The S&P and Nasdaq each posted their second consecutive positive week and their best weekly performance since November. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was the week’s best performer after rising 4.82%. The S&P advanced 2.67% and the Dow added 2%.
Bank earnings weighed on stocks to start the day, but sentiment turned as investors seemed to ignore the negative news that was expected to some extent, according to Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. .
“We didn’t really expect financials to have a successful quarter,” he said. “It’s just creating a wave of sentiment, and since the banks are leading the earnings season, they can kind of set the tone for how investors view the big picture.”
“Frankly, the market has rallied pretty well over the past few weeks, with no catalyst, so there could be a bit of profit taking in the earnings season,” Mayfield added.
Wells Fargo, whose last quarter profits were cut in half, said it was bracing for the economy to “worsen from what it has been in recent quarters.”
JPMorgan Chase posted revenue above expectations, but even so the bank warned it was setting aside more money to cover loan losses as a “mild recession” is its “central case”. The bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.3 billion in the quarter, a 49% increase from the third quarter.
The CEOs of Citigroup and Bank of America also said they expected a “mild recession.”
Elsewhere, Delta Air Lines reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the final quarter of 2022. However, the stock fell 3.5%. Investors were waiting for these results to better understand the health of the economy.
In economic data, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey showed the one-year inflation outlook down to 4%, the third consecutive monthly decline and the lowest level since April. 2021.
This followed the December CPI report, released on Thursday, which showed prices were down 0.1% from November. As prices rose at a 6.5% pace from a year earlier, the results bolstered hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon slow its rise.
Read today’s market coverage in Spanish here.
