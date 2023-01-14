Stocks just showed a key bull market signal

Breakout momentum occurs when the ratio of rising and falling stocks exceeds 1.97 over ten days.

This width-thrust measurement is rare, occurring only 25 times since 1949, including yesterday.

The S&P 500 has posted positive returns for the year as a whole in 23 of 24 past occurrences.

In yesterday’s Smarts, I explained how we were on the verge of a breakout momentum surge characterized by an unusually high ratio of rising stocks to falling stocks. Specifically, when the ratio of stock gains to declines on the New York Stock Exchange exceeds 1.97 over ten days, it has an uncanny knack for signaling robust market returns over the next quarter, six months, and a year. year.

Luckily for the bulls, stocks’ year-to-date rally continued yesterday, driving a 10-day ratio of 2.16, signaling a breakout momentum for just the 25th time since 1949.

Here’s what you need to know about returns after a breakout, including sell risk and historical returns over time.

What is breakaway momentum?

Breakaway momentum is a term coined by long-term technical investor Walter Deemer. He cut his teeth in the 1960s under legendary technical analyst Bob Farrell at Merrill Lynch. Deemer was a tech at Putnam, one of the nation’s largest investment managers, in the 1970s before founding his research firm in 1980. During his career (he retired in 2016), he has accumulated 52 years of tape tracking experience. In short, to say he was there and did is an understatement.

Here’s how Deemer explains breakaway momentum. He writing“Bearish momentum typically peaks at the end of a decline, as prices cascade into a primary low. as the advance continues, and the stronger the momentum at the start of the movement, the stronger the overall movement; REALLY strong momentum is only found at the beginning of a REALLY strong move: a new bull market or a new intermediate rise within a bull market. We coined the term “breakout momentum” in the 1970s to describe this REALLY powerful bullish momentum. [emphasis added].”

Breakaway momentum is not achieved easily. Not only does this require a significant difference between rising and falling stocks early on, but it also requires very little falling stock on the inevitable down days during the 10-day calculation period.

Back to Deemer:

“The real trick to generating breakaway momentum? That’s not a lot of progress; it is a lack of declines. If the market is making a strong two-day rise, for example, it MUST maintain very positive days for a few days (days three-four and nine-ten) to keep ten-day declines to a minimum. Also, dips MUST be kept to a minimum during the “normal” correction in the middle of the ten-day period; declines may outpace advances on those two days, but not by much or it will be impossible for the market to generate the two advances needed to offset each decline.

How predictive is escapement dynamics?

Two ways to determine breakaway momentum success are win rate and returns. The predictive potential of Breakaway momentum is undoubtedly remarkable on both fronts.

In the 1997 edition of Martin Zweig’s “Winning on Wall Street” he includes data showing returns in the months following a 10-day advance-dip ratio above 2.0. Between 1953 and 1996, the ratio exceeded 2.0 only 11 times. The S&P 500 was higher Everytime three and six months after the signal, returning an average of 7.5% and 15.2%, respectively. As a result, the success rate over these 43 years has been a remarkable 100%, with annualized returns far exceeding normal average annual market returns.

Returns were even better using Zweig’s or ZUPI’s unweighted price index (the S&P 500 is heavily weighted toward larger-cap stocks). Zweig wrote:

“The S&P 500 and ZUPI are up at least 10% six months later in virtually every case. You would have more than quadrupled your money in the S&P and six-fold in the ZUPI…These returns are extraordinarily high on the stock market.

Walter Deemer shares a more updated chart online showing post-breakout momentum results since 1949. The results offer an equally compelling insight into the effectiveness of the signal.

Source: @twillo1 on Twitter, via Walter Deemer.

Overall, the S&P has only fallen twice after three months on 24 momentum occurrences, resulting in a 92% win rate. The win rate for 6 and 12 month gains is 96% (23 out of 24 were positive). On average, the six- and 12-month average return was 14% and 20.7%, well above the historical average annualized return of 6% over rolling 10-year periods over the past 100 years, according to the CFRA.

What could go wrong?

Breakaway Momentum’s track record includes some very difficult times, including the Korean War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Vietnam War, runaway inflation, a massively hawkish Fed under Volcker, the S&L Crisis, 9/11, the Great Recession and a pandemic.

For the most part, the signal stands the test of time, but that doesn’t make it foolproof.

As we saw last year, unprecedented does not mean impossible. There are years in the dataset that weren’t very good. For example, returns were mostly negative in 1962 through six months and entirely negative in 1992 through the one-year mark.

Real Money Pro‘s Doug Kass reminded investors that equities could struggle – even if only in the short term – despite a strong reading of the anticipated downside line. He writes:

“Sentiment is moving towards a more extreme bullish condition – that’s a ‘negative’ for the markets – just as we’re seeing some constructive pushes this week. Who wins? Wally [Walter Deemer and Doug worked together at Putnam] thinking about price action, but I’m less optimistic than my dear old friend! This week we are witnessing first hand a tug of war between an overbought developing market and an impressive surge. For one – since “price has a way of changing sentiment” (hat tip to The Divine Ms. M [Top Stocks’ Helene Meisler]) – investors are getting carried away during the recent rally. For example, as mentioned last night and this morning in my Journal, the S&P oscillator went from very negative (-5.35% on December 28, 2022) to quite positive 9.46% last night. This transition from downtrend to uptrend is telling. On the other hand, according to my buddy/buddy/friend, Wally Deemer, the positive and powerful reach has been impressive. Wally also pointed out on Twitter that we attended a Whaley Breadth Thrust on Thursday. (Here is a description of such a width thrust).”

The overbought condition highlighted by Kass lines up with cautious comments this week from Meisler and real moneyit’s Guy Ortman. Meisler wrote today that his short-term oscillator measuring rising versus falling stocks is overbought. This tool was quite effective, helping Meisler swing higher in October and lower in early December.

Meanwhile, a review of key indicators, including the McClellan Oscillator (another advance-decline line indicator), made Ortmann cautious.

In “Don’t Chase Price Now: Market Data Say to Wait,” he wrote, “As the charts rise and lack sell signals, the data flashes red lights that we believe increase the likelihood to short-term of some weakness and consolidation if the recent large market gains.So while sell signals are not yet appearing on the charts, we remain of the view, as we stated here on Thursday, that a some caution is warranted. The data suggests not to continue prices at these levels pending better buying opportunities.”

The smart game

Performance after past major surges is impressive. However, this does not mean that a switch is flipped, eliminating all risk for equities. Stocks never go up or down in a straight line, regardless of the flashing signal.

For example, the last breakout momentum signal occurred on June 3, 2020. The returns in the chart above suggest clear sailing all year, but that is not true. Shortly after the breakout signal, stocks sold off sharply before rebounding quickly. Many probably cursed the momentum signal from the breakaway for a few days in mid-June before cheering later. You can see how this played out in the following chart, showing the price action of the S&P 500 ETF SPY in 2020. The drop following the breakout momentum is highlighted.

Depending on the period, buyers and sellers may be right. For example, we experienced rallies in the primary bear market downtrend in 2022, and we will similarly experience selloffs in a primary market uptrend.

For perspective, Walter Deemer provided an overview in post-signal selling after the breakout momentum signal in 2016. He noted that 75% of the largest post-signal pullbacks in the first six weeks after a signal were above 3%. Additionally, he found that 45% of the largest setbacks in the first three months were greater than 5%. This led him to conclude that pullbacks are to be expected following signals and that a “more than 5% decline not be a deal breaker.”

Deemer offered some additional thoughts today, tweeting that the massive upside magnitude required for breakout momentum, by definition, means it coincides with overbought signals.

Given his view, don’t be too shocked if stocks digest recent gains over the next week or two. Ultimately, the track record of the magnitude push suggests that the path of least resistance runs from the bears to the bulls, so buying the weakness makes sense. For this reason, build your watchlist now so you’ll be ready to strike when stocks pull back. It may take time for purchases to materialize, but history suggests you will be rewarded.