Dow Jones Ends High as Banks Lure Lower Buyers as Earnings Beat By Investing.com

By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow Jones pared losses to close higher on Friday as investors bought lower banks early in the day on a string of better-than-expected results, although concerns over a weaker economy low persist. The rose 0.33% or 112 points, the rose 0.71% and the gained 0.40%. Wall Street banking stalwarts JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE:) reported beating both the top and bottom, ending the day in the green after buying activity in decrease. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) and BlackRock Inc (NYSE:) also delivered better-than-expected quarterly results, while Citigroup (NYSE:) reported rising credit costs. Some of the shine from the quarterly earnings wave was dampened somewhat by indications that economic headwinds were on the horizon, which could hurt the consumer and weigh on loan demand. JPMorgan said a mild recession was its base-case scenario and warned it was starting to see a slowdown in its auto lending business at a time when banks’ home lending business was also under pressure. The latest University of Michigan survey, however, pointed to a much healthier economic outlook, hitting a 12-month high. But that was driven by lower energy prices, which some say may prove temporary. The narrative has swung too far in favor of lower commodity prices going forward, GraniteShares CEO and founder Will Rhind told Investing.com Yasin Ebrahim in an interview Thursday. But this [energy] is still a sector of the market where they are major concerns and supply problems. Don’t look for the price of energy, oil or gas to drop linearly from here. I think there’s still a lot of potential for an upside surprise, especially with the ongoing war in Ukraine, Rhind added. Elsewhere on the earnings front, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) also reported an uptick in both top and bottom earnings. The airline’s first-quarter earnings outlook of 15 to 40 cents per share remained below estimates amid higher labor costs. In other news, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:) said it was on track for a commercial launch in the second quarter of 2023, sending its shares up more than 12%. Defensive stocks also held back the broader market, punctuated by a drop in the Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:), and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:) after Goldman Sachs issued a cautious outlook on the sector as concerns over US government debt could weigh on defensive spending. Tesla (NASDAQ:) closed 1% lower after Guggenheim downgraded the stock to Sell from Neutral on concerns that the company’s fourth-quarter results, due Jan. 25, are likely to fall below Wall Street estimates . The electric vehicle company has also cut prices in Europe and the United States to stimulate falling demand. The price cuts come just weeks after the electric vehicle maker slashed prices in China for the second time in as many months. The weekly gain for the broader market was helped by the inflation report earlier this week which cemented bets on smaller Fed hikes to come, starting at the next central bank meeting in february.

