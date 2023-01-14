Dar stock market is full of cash from trading in CRDB shares





By BEATRICE MATERU The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) collected billions of shillings in total turnover in one trading day this week, thanks to CRDB shares traded in 125 transactions. Till Wednesday, DSE raised Tsh 1.18 billion ($503,636) in total turnover from 3,029,223 shares traded in 143 transactions and Tsh 21.35 billion ($9.11 million) on bonds in five transactions. The CRDB counter had 3,019,855 shares traded at a weighted average price of Tsh 385 ($0.16) per share in 125 trades. CRBD raised more than 1.157 billion despite a drop in its share price to 385 Tsh ($0.16) per share from 400 Tsh ($0.17) previously. The move also came from four other NMB trading houses, National Investments Company Ltd (NICO), Twiga Cement, Tanzania Portland Cement company and the stock exchange itself. The DSE counter pocketed Tshs. 1.088 million ($464.37) from 640 shares traded at a weighted average price of Tshs. 1,700 ($0.73) per share in five trades. The NMB counter recorded a good working day with Tsh 23.05 million ($9,839.57) having 7,418 shares traded at a weighted average price of Tsh 3,100 per share in 8 trades. NICO saw 1,300 shares traded at a weighted average price of Tsh 325 ($0.14) per share in 4 trades and generated total revenue of Tsh 421,000 ($179.69). Advertising While TPCC shares were trading at a weighted average price of Tsh 3,800 ($1.62) per share in 1 trade, the counter had 10 shares. Data from DSE shows that only three counters saw a price change, for which the stock prices of the listed company Nation Media Groups edged up 1.69% to Tsh 300 ($0.13) from at the opening price of Tsh 295 ($0.12). While CRDB share price fell 3.75% to Tsh 385 ($0.16) per share from Tsh 400 ($0.17) and KCB fell 1.37% Tsh at 720 Tsh ($0.3) per share vs. Tsh 730 ($0.31) recorded in previous trading. Additionally, Dar continued to make progress on corporate and government bonds and as of January 11 recorded Tsh 21.35 billion ($9.11 million) from bonds traded in 5 trades. The government securities market is poised to improve further after the passage of foreign exchange regulations, 2022 allowing SADC and EAC residents to participate here, and after guidance for alternative financing of public projects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theeastafrican.co.ke/tea/business/dar-bourse-flush-with-cash-from-crdb-share-trades-4086558 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos