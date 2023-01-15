Abolition of withholding tax to boost investment in Oman’s stock market





Muscat – Removing the 10% withholding tax on stock dividends and income from bonds and sukuk held by foreign investors will boost foreign investment in the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) and improve its competitiveness, senior officials say of the capital market. On Accession Day, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal Orders to remove withholding tax on stock dividends and interest for non-resident investors. H.E. Abdullah Salim al-Salmi, Executive Chairman of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), said the royal orders to cease the application of withholding tax (TDS) on dividends and sukuk income and Bonds, for the benefit of foreign investors, affirms Her Majesty’s concern to provide all the factors that improve the investment environment and make MSX an attractive investment destination for foreign capital. This will boost trading on the MSX, improve its market capitalization value and enhance the role of the capital market as a tool for financing economic projects in efforts to achieve Omans Vision 2040, he said. in a press release. HE Salmi underlined the importance of the new Royal Decree which stipulates the permanent suspension of the withholding tax with immediate effect, when the appropriate legislative changes must be made in due time. These amendments will ensure the exclusion of dividends and income from bonds and sukuk from the scope of this tax. This would boost foreign investors’ confidence in the country’s investment climate and reassure them that this tax will not apply to their capital market investments in Oman, he explained. The CMA Executive Chairman noted that the royal directive to permanently abolish withholding tax on foreign investors is in line with national priorities guiding the executive plans of government agencies, which focus on attracting capital and l encouragement of investments. The abolition of the withholding tax gives the Omani capital market a competitive edge in attracting direct and indirect foreign investment, he added. The government of Oman imposed a 10% withholding tax on dividends and income from sukuk and bonds in 2017 as part of changes to the Income Tax Law. Although the withholding tax was suspended for a period of three years, starting from June 2019, which was later extended until 2025 as part of the economic recovery plan approved by the Council of Ministers. Haitham Salim al Salmi, CEO of the Muscat Stock Exchange, said the royal guidelines underscore Her Majesty’s concern to establish an environment that stimulates foreign investment. The royal directives also reflect the open policy Oman has adopted in dealing with foreign investment, he said in a statement to the Omani News Agency. Salmi claimed that apart from boosting the attractiveness of the Muscat Stock Exchange, this step puts the MSX comfortably on the global investment map and will act as an incentive to attract more investment to the stock market. He explained that the non-application of withholding tax on dividends and interest will benefit non-resident foreign investors. As a result, publicly traded securities will be more attractive to investors, especially since most companies’ share prices are still below fair value, as analysts and financial market experts have observed. , added Salmi.

