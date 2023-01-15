Why Confluent shares jumped 12% this week





What happened Data streaming company confluent (CFLT 1.09%) had a pretty good week on the stock market, posting a double-digit rise in its share price. The Monday-Friday period saw specialist tech stock rise more than 12%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligencethanks in large part to an analyst’s recommended upgrade. So what Tuesday, Barclays tipster Raimo Lenschow jumped into the Confluent bullpen. He changed his recommendation on the stock to overweight, or buy, relative to his previous equal weight (hold). The analyst’s price target is $24 per share, suggesting nearly 20% upside potential. While Lenschow expressed concern about what he sees as high estimates for US software stocks, he hopes the environment for those companies will change for the better in the second half. The macroeconomic headwinds – such as the still worrying inflation indicators – currently rocking the sector should hopefully ease by then. The Barclays analyst is a bit more optimistic than some of his peers who follow Confluent shares. On the same day, Lenschow upgraded his recommendation, Truist Securities’ W. Miller Jump took a pair of scissors to hit his price target. Jump previously reported it as a $35 stock, but now thinks Confluent is worth $30 a share. Yet even after the reduction, this level is still significantly higher than that of Lenschow. Jump maintained its buy on Confluent, believing it to be undervalued and worthy of consideration by cautious stock pickers. Now what In recent days, there have been signs of life in the broader tech sector, with investors returning to many stocks that have seen significant share price declines. These worries about the economy are not going away, however, caution and caution are in order for bargain hunters.

Eric Volkman has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool fills positions and recommends Confluent. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2023/01/13/why-confluent-stock-surged-12-higher-this-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos