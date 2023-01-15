Business
Stocks are accelerating, but bulls need to watch for danger signs
By Marc Hubert
More 52-week highs than lows for the stock market don’t mean the bear market is over
According to a widely followed gauge, the US stock market is currently mounting its strongest rally in months. But that doesn’t mean the bear market is over.
This gauge is based on the relative number of new 52-week highs in the stock market and new 52-week lows. In each of January’s first five trading sessions, there were more highs than lows. There was only one day in 2022 when the same could be said, in August. Before that, you have to go back to November 2021 – 15 months ago – to find a sustained period of more highs than lows.
To determine the significance of the new highs vs. new lows indicator, I analyzed daily data over the past four decades – that is, until when I was able to get data on new highs and new lows. I focused on each exchange separately – NYSE, AMEX and NASDAQ – as well as the overall market. I have focused on unbroken streaks of sharp new highs over periods as short as a week and as long as a month.
I came up empty no matter how I cut and sliced the data. Sometimes unbroken streaks of more new highs than lows indicated that the rally still had a long way to go, and at other times it meant that the market had gotten ahead of itself.
In fact, my analysis was less than empty: I found that, on average, the stock market loses ground over weeks and months after long, unbroken streaks of sharp new highs.
Take what happened last August, which was the last time before now where there were more new highs than lows for five consecutive trading sessions. It came on the exact day the market rallied high from its June lows; the S&P 500 is now 9% lower.
Or take what happened in November 2021, the last time the unbroken streak of more new highs than lows lasted more than five trading sessions. It was during this month that benchmarks such as the Russell 2000 and the Nasdaq Composite hit all-time highs in the bull market.
Fortunately for the US stock market, the inverse correlation between the stock market and this indicator of new highs versus new lows is not significant at the 95% confidence level that statisticians often use to decide if a pattern is genuine. or not. It would therefore be an exaggeration to conclude that this indicator is downright bearish for the stock market’s short-term outlook.
Still, even the suggestion that the indicator might be more bad news than good news provides a powerful reality check on bulls’ enthusiasm. If they want to argue that the bear market is over and we are in a new bull market, they will have to rely on other data in addition to more recent new highs than new lows.
Mark Hulbert is a regular MarketWatch contributor. His Hulbert Ratings tracks investment newsletters that pay a fixed fee to be audited. He can be contacted at [email protected]
More: Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns US stocks could fall another 22% if recession hits in 2023
Also read: Traders made money ‘selling the tear’ in stocks last year. Why it might work again in 2023
-Marc Hubert
(END) Dow Jones Newswire
01-14-23 1248ET
Copyright (c) 2023 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
|
