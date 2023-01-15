Wealth Building: How India’s Stock Market Turned Fat Into Muscle Over The Past Year

By Vinay Ahuja

In mid-September, the two benchmark stock market indices IndiaSensex and Nifty crossed psychologically critical thresholds. BSE’s 30-stock Sensex broke through the 60,000 level and the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) 50-stock Nifty entered adult territory by breaking above the 18,000 mark. first time that the indices touched these levels. The Nifty had done it in January and then in April. The Sensex had also exceeded its respective level in those two months, as well as briefly in August.

Both indexes then hit a record high in December, surpassing the previous Diwali 2021 peak, prompting investors to pop crackers to celebrate the achievement. However, the indices have seen some profit taking over the past few weeks and have since fallen more than 5%. Various global factors continue to weigh on the Indian market. The western world is under unprecedented inflationary pressures, due to commodity price inflation in the United States and the impact of high energy prices in Europe due to sanctions and supply disruptions from Russia. Although the price of crude oil has moderated from the June highs, it is still well above the comfort level prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This prompted the US Federal Reserve to adopt a hawkish monetary policy, as expected. The U.S. Fed raised the U.S. policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5%, the highest since 2008. India’s central bank went further and surprised analysts by raising policy rates by more than the street expected. in previous sessions. Last month, it raised the repo rate again by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25%, and the majority view of the monetary policy committee was to withdraw its dovish stance.

Investors are not only concerned about the impact of rising inflation from oil and other commodities, but also offshore capital flight which has driven the rupee to new lows. While India’s currency has fared better than other emerging market and developed currencies against the greenback, the drop would mean higher prices for anything imported. Since the Indian economy is a net importer of goods, this will not be constrained by policy rates alone, which will mean more than a momentary problem for the RBI.

At the same time, champions of tech services, which derive much of their income from the West, are now bracing for what experts have called a recession evident on the horizon. With the severe wave of Covid-19 underway in China and some other markets, investors are also noting the risk of a fourth wave in India and its likely impact on businesses. But the valuation parameters for Indian stocks have changed over the past year.

Indian stock market: what has changed?

India Inc’s intrinsic value has changed significantly since October 2021, when benchmark indices hit all-time highs. One can look at various metrics to gauge valuations, but fundamentally it comes down to the trend in earnings or asset values. In 2021, companies were still emerging from the dark period of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past year, as investors realized that the third wave was milder than expected, the earnings profile and balance sheet of Indian companies changed for the better. The price-to-book (P/B) ratio, which seeks to weight valuation against the book value of net assets, is considered a more robust way to gauge valuation on a broad level by value-oriented investors. value.

The Niftys P/B ratio had crossed the 4 mark for the first time in 13 years in January 2021. It continued to climb until October of that year, when the index hit a new high. At 4.63, the ratio was only lower than that of 2008 when the bull market catapulted the valuation above 6! The ratio nearly tested this number again in January and April 2022, touching 4.61, when the Nifty broke above 18,000 levels. But when Nifty tested the same level on September 13, the ratio was around 4.19, almost 10% lower. This shows how the value of assets held by Nifty 50 companies has increased over the interim period, making the level of the index more acceptable than a year or even five months ago.

At 4.19, the P/B ratio was still above the long-term average of 3.6. The long-term average incorporates the spikes and corrections associated with the dotcom boom (1999-2000), the subprime crisis followed by the collapse of Lehman Brothers (2007-08), the pre-pandemic liquidity boom and to the frenzy of tech stocks in recent years. As the indices climbed in November to reach a new high on December 1, the valuation ratio exploded too much to reach 4.42. The ratio has since declined due to the market correction in the second half of December. The P/B ratio decreased to around 4.19.

Overall, the stock market absorbed some of the scum of the recent past as listed Indian companies swelled their balance sheets and asset values, in part because better earnings added cash and other assets on the balance sheet. To borrow an analogy from the new health awareness, the market was also big last year, but loaded with fat. He’s been working over the past year to convert some of that into muscle and is stronger now than he was before.

(Vinay Ahuja, Executive Director, 360 ONE Wealth. The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)