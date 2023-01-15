Wall Street ends higher as corporate earnings season kicks off

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Friday to give the S&P 500 its best week in two months as earnings season begins and CEOs begin to show how well or poorly they navigate a high inflation and a slowing economy.

The year started on Wall Street with optimism that slowing inflation trends could cause the Federal Reserve to soon ease its steep interest rate hikes. Such increases may lower inflation, but they do so by slowing the economy and risk causing a recession. . They also hurt investment prices.

The S&P 500 rose 15.92 points, or 0.4%, to 3,999.09. It’s up 4.2% so far this year after a dismal 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.64 points, or 0.3%, to 34,302.61. The Nasdaq rose 78.05 points, or 0.7%, to 11,079.16.

Slowing swathes of the economy and persistently high inflation are weighing on corporate earnings, which are one of the main levers that set stock prices. Friday marked the first big day for S&P 500 companies to show how they fared in the final three months of 2022, with a slew of banks leading the way.

JPMorgan Chase rose 2.5% after beating analysts’ earnings and revenue expectations. Bank of America also shook off an early morning stumble to rise 2.2% after reporting better-than-expected results. Bank of New York Mellon rose 1.8% after reporting its results and announcing a buyback program of up to $5 billion of its shares.

Several major banks have said a recession is likely on the horizon for the U.S. economy, but it will likely be moderate and consumers remain healthy. This added to hopes that the Fed could achieve its goal of controlling inflation without inflicting too much damage on the economy.

Banks tell the story of the broader economy and give us insight into the state of the economy and its potential direction, said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial.

On the losing side, Delta Air Lines , which fell 3.5% after it released a forecast that hit Wall Street. Despite posting stronger-than-expected results for the end of 2022, its earnings forecast for this quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.

A drop for Teslas stock also weighed on Wall Street. It fell 0.9% after slashing the prices of several versions of its electric vehicles. This move could increase sales, but could also reduce its overall revenue.

A big worry on Wall Street is that S&P 500 companies could report lower fourth-quarter earnings from a year earlier. It would be the first such drop since 2020, when the pandemic crushed the economy. Perhaps more importantly, the fear is that weakness is only the beginning.

This will suggest whether this market needs to recalibrate, Krosby said. That’s why business advice next week will be essential.

If the economy falls into a recession, as many investors expect, bigger declines in earnings could be expected for 2023. That’s why the upcoming earnings forecasts that CEOs give this reporting season could be even higher. more important than their last results.

We expect earnings to take center stage going forward, where reactions to earnings have increased and market reactions to inflation data and the Fed have diminished, equity strategist Savita wrote. Subramanian in a report by BofA Global Research.

She expects cuts to corporate earnings estimates to accelerate in the coming months, putting pressure on stocks.

Treasury yields rose. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.50% from 3.45% Thursday night. This yield helps set the rates for mortgages and other loans that are crucial to large parts of the economy. The two-year yield, which tends to move more in line with Fed expectations, fell from 4.15% to 4.21%.

A report released on Friday morning showed that US consumers have lowered their inflation expectations for the year ahead to 4%, the lowest figure since April 2021. Long-term expectations in As for inflation, they remain stuck in the narrow range of 2.9%. at 3.1% they have been for 17 of the past 18 months, according to preliminary results from the University of Michigan survey.

The Federal Reserve has been keen to keep these numbers low. Otherwise, it could cause a vicious circle that would only make inflation worse. Consumers might begin to accelerate their purchases in the hope of anticipating rising prices, for example, which would only push prices higher.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.