Pakistan Stock Exchange Benchmark Plunges 1.67% WoW – Eurasia Review





The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 684 points during the week ended January 13, 2023, registering a decline of 1.67% WoW to close at 40,323 points. Overall, participation improved with average trading volumes reaching 183 million shares, compared to 176 million shares traded the previous week, posting a 4% increase in WoW. The index had an overall volatile week, as new reserve flows falling below US$4.5 billion dampened overall sentiment, alongside political noise evident. Some respite has been seen with pledges secured at the climate conference in Geneva, as Pakistan successfully solicited pledges of over US$10 billion from friendly nations and multilateral donors. The volume leaders of the week were: PPL, WTL, PRL, CNERGY and KEL. On the currency front, the PKR weakened further, posting a depreciation of 0.44%, with the interbank quote ending at 228.15 PKR/US$ on Friday. Other major news feeds during the week include: 1) foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) falling to three weeks import cover, 2) the United Arab Emirates pledging to lend US$1 billion and renew an existing loan of US$2 billion, 3) Signature of a signed agreement with SFD to finance oil derivatives worth US$1 billion, 4) CM Punjab sends summary of dissolution of Punjab Assembly to Governor and PTI also announcing dissolution of KPK Assembly on Saturday, and 5) Minister of Finance, Ishaq Dar reiterating country’s commitment to complete IMF programme. At a sector level, Vanaspati & Allied Industries, Close-End Mutual Fund and Divers were among the best performers, while Leather & Tanneries, Leasing Companies and Pharmaceuticals were among the worst performers. On the flow side, strong net sales were recorded by mutual funds (US$4.7 million). Individuals absorbed the bulk of the sales with a net purchase of US$6.5 million. At the company level, the top performers during the week were: MTL, PSEL, LOCHEM, JVDC and NESTLE, while the laggards included: INIL, SRVI, ABOT, NRL and TRG. The market is expected to remain under pressure in the near future due to concerns over the country’s external position and uncertainties related to the brewing political situation in Pakistan. In addition, the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee scheduled for January 23, 2023 would remain in the spotlight. Any news regarding currency inflows, whether from the IMF or other bilateral and multilateral sources, would support the market’s trajectory. Additionally, clarity in the country’s political landscape would alleviate investor concerns. Analysts expect the market to remain rangebound until there is more clarity on the economic and political fronts. They continue to advise a cautious approach while building positions in the market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/15012023-pakistan-stock-exchange-benchmark-index-dips-1-67wow/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos