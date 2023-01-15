The A-share market shows resilience in the face of uncertainties





The Shanghai Stock Exchange. [Photo/Sipa]

While IPO activity was lackluster globally in 2022 due to geopolitical tensions and multiple market uncertainties hampering economic growth, the IPO market remained buoyant in the equity market. Over the past year, the country’s tech-focused boards have begun to show more vitality. According to calculations by consultancy KPMG, the number of IPO cases and total funding raised globally fell by 50% and 60%, respectively, year-on-year in 2022. IPO financing completed on the two major stock exchanges in the United States, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq have fallen more than 90% annually. But the A-share market has demonstrated its resilience in the global gloom. Although the number of IPO cases decreased 15% year-on-year to 416 in 2022, total funding increased 9% to 584.9 billion yuan ($87.03 billion), renewing the record reached in 2021, according to professional services provider EY. Deepening capital market reforms, promoting the registration-based IPO mechanism and establishing a multi-level capital market contributed to record A-share market proceeds in 2022 , when the global economy faced various challenges, Zhao Haizhou said. , the leading A-share offering in the Eastern region for the Capital Markets Services group at Deloitte. It should be noted that the proceeds of the IPO carried out on the STAR market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the board of directors aimed at supporting “hard technology” enterprises, such as chip makers, biopharmaceutical companies and artificial technology companies, accounted for 40% of IPO fundraising for the full year. in the A-share market in 2022, as calculated by EY. This is the first time that the STAR market has surpassed the main A-share chart where large caps are listed in terms of IPO funding. In addition to this, among the 10 largest IPOs recorded in the A-share market last year, measured by product, seven are listed on the STAR market. Meanwhile, the number of IPO cases recorded on the ChiNext in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, the board to boost integration between traditional industries and new technologies and new business models s stood at 150 at the end of 2022, according to the latest data from market-tracking tool Wind Info, topping all other A-share market tips. As EY Insurance partner Felix Fei understood, the development of “hard tech” which has become a major national strategy in China has fueled structural changes in the A-share market in recent years. While financial services providers topped the list of IPO revenue, their leadership position was dislodged by technology, media, telecommunications, biopharmaceutical companies and healthcare companies. Industrial companies with core technologies have also caught up in terms of financing IPOs. Advanced manufacturing, which is expected to highlight China’s economic growth in 2023, will see more successful IPOs announced this year, Fei said. Companies that use special and sophisticated technologies to produce new and unique products, which are also in line with the country’s strategic development path, will also boost IPO activity on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which was established a while ago. a year, which was launched to support technologically advanced small businesses. and medium enterprises. While BSE saw 75 new companies successfully IPO in 2022, with total funding of 14.9 billion yuan, Deloitte estimates that up to 120 companies will announce IPOs on BSE in 2023, the total proceeds reaching 24 billion yuan. The Shanghai STAR market is expected to see 120-140 new listings in 2023, with total fundraising estimated between 305 billion yuan and 340 billion yuan. The ChiNext is expected to host 150 to 170 IPOs in 2023, with proceeds estimated at 210 billion yuan, according to Deloitte.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://global.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202301/14/WS63c2acaba31057c47eba9a1b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

