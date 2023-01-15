Dividend Growth Stock Watch List – January 2023





Mothballs/iStock via Getty Images Dividend Growth Watchlist Criteria The companies on this watch list are stable and have steadily increased their dividends. The company must also have a “wide” economic moat, according to Morningstar. This guarantees a company that I consider for the investment has a sustainable competitive advantage for the foreseeable future. An A or A+ earnings and dividend rating from S&P Capital IQ establishes that the company has achieved and is expected to continue to achieve lower price volatility relative to the market in general. Next, since this is a dividend growth watch list, it would make logical sense to measure a company’s dividend growth. In this case, a company must have a 10-year dividend growth rate of 10% or more to grow the dividend itself, in addition to being a quality company. The company should also have the option to increase its dividend, so a payout ratio of 50% or less is used as a final filter. I use dividend yield theory to determine if a stock is potentially overvalued or undervalued. This idea suggests that a company’s performance will return to the norm over time. An example below is Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) – the current yield is 3.00% while its five-year average is only 2.36%. The difference being 64 basis points or around 27%, suggesting that it may be undervalued. Company 10 years RDG Dividend yield (30/12/22) Div. Yield(average over 5 years) Overvalued / Undervalued Accenture plc (ACN) 11.13% 1.68% 1.35% -24% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) 11.39% 1.07% 1.31% 18% Amphenol Corp (APH) 45.43% 1.10% 0.86% -28% Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) 10.48% 3.25% 2.26% -44% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) 12.25% 0.79% 0.74% -7% Graco Inc (GGG) 10.10% 1.40% 1.09% -28% Home Depot Inc (HD) 20.30% 2.41% 2.07% -16% Lowe’s Companies Inc (LOW) 18.11% 2.11% 1.53% -38% Mastercard Inc (MA) 40.16% 0.66% 0.50% -32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 11.70% 1.13% 1.15% 2% Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) 12.08% 1.27% 1.63% 22% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) 17.01% 0.63% 0.52% -21% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) 16.28% 1.01% 0.77% -31% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) 22.63% 0.22% 0.23% 4% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) 22.35% 3.00% 2.36% -27% American Bancorp (USB) 13.15% 4.40% 2.83% -55% Visa Inc. (V) 21.16% 0.87% 0.63% -38% Click to enlarge Aim The goal of my Dividend Growth Watch List is to discover companies to add to my Dividend Growth Portfolio with the goal of consistently outperforming the market performance of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). Until December of this year, an equally weighted portfolio of these 17 stocks mentioned above would have underperformed VIG by around 5.5%. VIG lost 9.81% through December, while the above stocks lost 15.44%. Data by Y-Charts Symbol December Return Cumulative return since the beginning of the year until december ACN -11.33% -34.75% HUGE -11.15% -37.54% HPA -5.07% -11.95% BK -0.83% -19.13% COST -15.35% -19.06% GGG -3.87% -15.48% High Definition -2.51% -21.98% LOW -6.26% -21.50% MY -2.43% -2.66% MSFT -6.00% -28.02% NOC 2.31% 42.99% ORP -1.55% -11.64% SHW -4.76% -31.96% TMO -1.65% -17.29% TXN -8.45% -9.90% USB -2.86% -19.12% V -4.26% -3.39% VIG -3.73% -9.81% Click to enlarge Final Thoughts This dividend growth watch list is used to identify companies worthy of further research. Stock prices fluctuate all the time, and while there are legitimate reasons for prices to rise or fall, sometimes the market can overreact to a short-term problem. I believe that if you can identify the reason(s) and determine for yourself whether a decline in stock price is warranted, you can minimize risk in your portfolio by buying a company’s stock when its yield is above the medium.

