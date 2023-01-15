Nepse index rises for third consecutive week – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper

Kathmandu, January 14

The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index rose 5.46 points or 0.25%, recording the third consecutive week-on-week gain in the trading week between the 8th and 12th. January.

After high volatility due to the lack of liquidity in the country’s financial sector, the equity market started to register gains since the trading week of December 26 after the reappointment of Bishnu Paudel as the country’s finance minister.

With the recent growth seen in the sector, stakeholders and investors have mixed feelings about the sustainability of the index and a bullish trend in the market.

While many are keeping their fingers crossed that the market will continue to grow in the coming days, others have felt that the market’s recent growth is not sustainable as the country’s economic indicators still need to improve before the market does. may experience an uptrend. .

According to Gyanendra Lal Pradhan, coordinator of CNI’s energy development council and capital market adviser for FNCCI, despite the market trending north in recent days, growth is not assured unless the liquidity situation does not improve in the country, which also strengthens the market for purchases. capacity of the people.

“As the stock market can change course at any time, the market tends to take a short-term course in a limited period and reflects the long-term economy. At present, there is less chance to see industrial growth, the entry of new companies, or the central bank funding a new hydroelectric project that has led people to jump into the stock market Although there is less chance of the market falling further, the market is still a long way from seeing a strong bullish correction despite the recent rise in the market index,” Pradhan told the Himalayan Times earlier.

Although the formation of a new government and the fact that the indicators concerning the market are positive for now, it cannot be considered the same in the long term because the country is still heavily in debt, has experienced a drop in income and is still low. on foreign exchange reserves, he added.

The Sensitive Index, which measures the performance of Class “A” shares, rose 0.02 points to 411.25 points during the reporting period. The free float index which measures the performance of actually traded stocks also edged up 0.57% or 0.85 points to 151.28 during the week in review.

A total of 64.10 million shares were traded during the review week through 343,088 trades which amounted to over Rs 23.91 billion. The weekly turnover jumped more than 25% from the previous week when 48.69 million shares changed hands through 293,496 trades totaling Rs 19 billion.

It can be noted that the market was only open for four days during the review week, compared to five trading days the previous week. In this regard, the average daily turnover last week was Rs 3.80 billion and it increased to Rs 5.97 billion this week.

The benchmark had opened at 2,143.93 points on Sunday and rose 20.68 points to close at 2,164.61 points for the day. The market added another 47.15 points on Monday to break above the 2,200 point threshold at 2,211.76 points, before falling 21.34 points on Tuesday to close at 2,190.42 points.

The market remained closed on the occasion of Prithvi Jayanti on Wednesday but then lost 41.03 points on Thursday to rest at 2,149.39 points for the trading week.

All sub-groups, apart from manufacturing and processing, hospitality and tourism, the others, finance and microfinance, landed in the green this week.

The manufacturing and processing subgroup fell 4.51% or 253.15 points to 5,357.10 points; microfinance fell 3.91% or 195.89 points to 4,805.12 points; finance fell 3.03% or 55.41 points to 1,774.04 points; hotels and tourism fell 2.36% or 72.27 points to 3,199.48 points; and the others fell 0.92% or 14.38 points to 1,552.46 points.

Meanwhile, mutual funds led the gaining pack, rising 4.28% or 0.60 points to 14.63 points. In the aftermath, hydropower jumped 4.21% or 102.13 points to 2,528.44 points; and the trade subgroup rose 3.30% or 77.32 points to 2,417.97 points.

Life insurance rose 0.93% or 98.79 points to 10,692.16 points. Banking, the most weighted subgroup by market capitalization, landed at 1,406.82 points, up 0.80% or 11.12 points. Non-life insurance rose slightly by 0.55% or 50.46 points to 9,174.02 points; development banks by 0.24% or 8.98 points to 3,814.50 points; and investment by 0.10% or 0.07 point to 68.18 points.

A version of this article appears in the January 15, 2023 printing of The Himalayan Times.