Business
Nepse index rises for third consecutive week – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper
Kathmandu, January 14
The Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index rose 5.46 points or 0.25%, recording the third consecutive week-on-week gain in the trading week between the 8th and 12th. January.
After high volatility due to the lack of liquidity in the country’s financial sector, the equity market started to register gains since the trading week of December 26 after the reappointment of Bishnu Paudel as the country’s finance minister.
With the recent growth seen in the sector, stakeholders and investors have mixed feelings about the sustainability of the index and a bullish trend in the market.
While many are keeping their fingers crossed that the market will continue to grow in the coming days, others have felt that the market’s recent growth is not sustainable as the country’s economic indicators still need to improve before the market does. may experience an uptrend. .
According to Gyanendra Lal Pradhan, coordinator of CNI’s energy development council and capital market adviser for FNCCI, despite the market trending north in recent days, growth is not assured unless the liquidity situation does not improve in the country, which also strengthens the market for purchases. capacity of the people.
“As the stock market can change course at any time, the market tends to take a short-term course in a limited period and reflects the long-term economy. At present, there is less chance to see industrial growth, the entry of new companies, or the central bank funding a new hydroelectric project that has led people to jump into the stock market Although there is less chance of the market falling further, the market is still a long way from seeing a strong bullish correction despite the recent rise in the market index,” Pradhan told the Himalayan Times earlier.
Although the formation of a new government and the fact that the indicators concerning the market are positive for now, it cannot be considered the same in the long term because the country is still heavily in debt, has experienced a drop in income and is still low. on foreign exchange reserves, he added.
The Sensitive Index, which measures the performance of Class “A” shares, rose 0.02 points to 411.25 points during the reporting period. The free float index which measures the performance of actually traded stocks also edged up 0.57% or 0.85 points to 151.28 during the week in review.
A total of 64.10 million shares were traded during the review week through 343,088 trades which amounted to over Rs 23.91 billion. The weekly turnover jumped more than 25% from the previous week when 48.69 million shares changed hands through 293,496 trades totaling Rs 19 billion.
It can be noted that the market was only open for four days during the review week, compared to five trading days the previous week. In this regard, the average daily turnover last week was Rs 3.80 billion and it increased to Rs 5.97 billion this week.
The benchmark had opened at 2,143.93 points on Sunday and rose 20.68 points to close at 2,164.61 points for the day. The market added another 47.15 points on Monday to break above the 2,200 point threshold at 2,211.76 points, before falling 21.34 points on Tuesday to close at 2,190.42 points.
The market remained closed on the occasion of Prithvi Jayanti on Wednesday but then lost 41.03 points on Thursday to rest at 2,149.39 points for the trading week.
All sub-groups, apart from manufacturing and processing, hospitality and tourism, the others, finance and microfinance, landed in the green this week.
The manufacturing and processing subgroup fell 4.51% or 253.15 points to 5,357.10 points; microfinance fell 3.91% or 195.89 points to 4,805.12 points; finance fell 3.03% or 55.41 points to 1,774.04 points; hotels and tourism fell 2.36% or 72.27 points to 3,199.48 points; and the others fell 0.92% or 14.38 points to 1,552.46 points.
Meanwhile, mutual funds led the gaining pack, rising 4.28% or 0.60 points to 14.63 points. In the aftermath, hydropower jumped 4.21% or 102.13 points to 2,528.44 points; and the trade subgroup rose 3.30% or 77.32 points to 2,417.97 points.
Life insurance rose 0.93% or 98.79 points to 10,692.16 points. Banking, the most weighted subgroup by market capitalization, landed at 1,406.82 points, up 0.80% or 11.12 points. Non-life insurance rose slightly by 0.55% or 50.46 points to 9,174.02 points; development banks by 0.24% or 8.98 points to 3,814.50 points; and investment by 0.10% or 0.07 point to 68.18 points.
A version of this article appears in the January 15, 2023 printing of The Himalayan Times.
|
Sources
2/ https://thehimalayantimes.com/business/the-nepal-stock-exchange-nepse-index-inched-up-by-546-points-or-025-per-cent-clocking-the-third-consecutive-week-on-week-gain-in-the-trading-week-between-january-8-and-12
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nepse index rises for third consecutive week – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s No.1 English Daily Newspaper
- Urgent action is needed as acute malnutrition threatens the lives of millions of vulnerable children
- Akshay Kumar gets a hat-trick of most-watched movies on OTT | Bollywood
- Men’s hockey beats Finlandia with scores of 6-0 and 7-1
- Japanese startup teams up with farmers to bring technology to farming
- Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter Wins Fashion Design Influencer of the Year
- Calls for Rep. Santos to step down fall flat
- Marvel Studios’ Hulkling Actor Just Announced
- Japanese startup teams up with farmers to bring technology to farming
- The source of the mysterious booming sound in Bergen County is still unknown
- It’s ‘unfortunate’ that theater artists need Bollywood for recognition, says Piyush Mishra
- Rafael Nadal addresses Alexander Zverev’s retirement prediction ahead of the Australian Open | Tennis | Sport