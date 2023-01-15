Business
Bed Bath & Beyond sees the stock of memes rising, but is it too little, too late? | Retail business
Bed Bath & Beyond, the pioneering homewares retailer, appears to be headed for bankruptcy. But you wouldn’t necessarily know that by visiting its flagship store in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood or looking at its stock price this week.
Last year, Bed Bath & Beyond was one of so-called meme stocks, including struggling video game retailer Gamestop and movie theater chain AMC, whose stock prices soared to skyrocketing heights. by a new generation of online marketers.
This week, BB&B was frothing again, with its share price more than doubling over the week amid speculation in online stock forums, including Reddit, that it could be a target of potential acquisition.
The company’s Chelsea store appears to be doing better than most, busy with shoppers browsing the aisles but with many heavily discounted items.
Still, some buyers were unsure about the company’s future. It’s a big store, but in other places there are hardly any products on the shelves, said Chintan Patel.
He said he followed Bed Bath & Beyond through its existential crisis. It was one hundred percent a management-initiated pump and dump, Patel said. Another buyer said the company kind of screwed up.
Indeed, it seems unlikely Chelsea buyers, or stock traders, can save Bed Bath & Beyond now.
The company said last week it could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy within weeks and doubts it can stay in business after a quarter of steep losses and slumping sales led to a slump in its shares of more than 30%. Even this week’s rally, which took its shares close to $5, leaves its stock price down 68% on the year.
On Tuesday, the company announced losses of nearly $400 million. In October, more than 40% of retailers’ products were out of stock, double the level in the first half of the year, as suppliers pulled out.
A third of revenue is gone, plunging an already beleaguered company into the depths of chaos, said Neil Saunders, chief executive of GlobalData.
The story of Bed Bath & Beyond, however, is a strange tale of the power and destruction of the internet. While Wall Street analysts thought Amazon, Walmart and others would eat up retailer business, the company’s stock soared last year after billionaire Ryan Cohen, the company’s founder Chewy pet food online, has purchased more than 7 million shares in the company.
Online investors following the r/wallstreetbets forum on Reddit crowned Cohen as the same king who will reign for 1000 years and piled up.
Whether investors actually thought Bed Bath & Beyond was a solid company or just saw an opportunity to raise the price and then sell is an open question.
Other flagship meme stocks that online traders used to punish hedge funds and other investors who bet against them also crashed. Shares in GameStop have fallen 70% since January 2022 and AMC shares have fallen 82% over the same period.
Last August, the party ended when Cohen announced plans to sell his 9.8% stake in the company, which would net him $178 million and trigger a sell-off among followers of the meme actions and allegations of pumping and emptying system. A month later, Bed Bath & Beyond’s former chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, died after jumping from a luxury skyscraper in Manhattan.
By then, retailer stock had lost more than 70% of its value over the year, and the company said it was looking to turn things around with a strong holiday season.
But attempts to streamline its product line have been complicated by pandemic bottlenecks, a lack of online investment and frustrated consumers who had abruptly returned to in-person shopping only to find selections were lacking.
Unlike many retailers, Bed Bath & Beyond was not typical of retailers collapsing under competition from online retailers like Amazon. At its peak in 2013, BB&B was valued at $17 billion. A company that hadn’t added debt to its balance sheet in two decades took on $1.5 billion in debt as shoppers moved online.
In August, the company took on more debt, after post-pandemic buyers failed to materialize. This week, the value of retailers was close to $550 million.
Multiple avenues are being explored, and we are carefully determining our next steps, and in a timely manner, Chief Executive Susan Gove, who launched a turnaround plan four months ago, said in a statement.
But if, or when, Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection, many will mourn its passing. The chain was founded in 1971 by Leonard Feinstein and Warren Eisenberg, who opened the first store in Springfield, New Jersey, under the name Bed n Bath. In 1987, as the big box store craze exploded, Bed n Bath expanded beyond the state, added more products and the Beyond label to its name, and became a classic category killer. . It went public in 1992 and surpassed $1 billion in sales six years later.
As shoppers browsed the aisles on Tuesday, many speculated that their days of in-store shopping were numbered. Standing on Sixth Avenue, Michael Fekete said he didn’t buy Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock spike in 2021 and he’s not buying it now.
I don’t think the market is necessarily going to allow these mega stores to continue to exist, he said. I guess they only go online. We have seen many other department store retailers follow this path.
