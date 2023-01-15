Business
Budget 2023: 7 stock market reforms that investors expect from the Minister of Finance
The Indian government should focus on increasing infrastructure spending and developing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with a focus on increasing exports, especially in sectors such as steel and cement .
India has the opportunity to capitalize on the problems facing Europe and be one of the main beneficiaries of reconstruction efforts, which could help balance the treasury and benefit companies leading infrastructure development in India.
Another important priority for India is the expansion of internet access, especially in rural areas where penetration is currently at 37%.
This could help bridge the digital divide and improve access to information and education, which could boost economic development and increase productivity.
In terms of taxation and tax policy, the employee income tax should be abolished and instead impose an average tax on wages paid to employers. All income tax exemptions and the tax slab should be based on inflation.
In addition, a tax of Re. 1 for each rupee. 1,000 online transactions, which could generate 14.4k Cr based on the current total of 144k Crore annual transactions. The GST on all medical services should be removed and a mandatory discount on medicines should be put in place when these medicines have to be purchased in hospitals, as well as limiting the MRP of medicines to no more than twice the price at which the company sells them to distributors.
Financial and stock markets:
1) Lot size Amount:
In the financial and stock markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) should focus on helping and supporting retail investors, as well as making futures and options (FnO) and small and medium companies (SMEs) more accessible by reducing the lot size corresponds to the moving average of the transaction value in the respective ticker.
2)LTCG:
Long Term Capital Gains Tax (LTCG) and Securities Transaction Tax (STT) should be scrapped as they cause more sentimental damage than economic benefit.
3) Tax on online transactions:
The tax on online transactions mentioned above would help to compensate for the loss of economic value of these. Margin rules should be reviewed and buy-side should be capped at 100% of value, with sell-side margin tied to statistical VaR.
4) FII investment:
India is currently attracting a lot of attention from foreign investors, and the implementation of economic reforms such as tax and regulatory cuts could encourage innovation and technology in trade, leading to increased employment. and foreign investment.
5) Dividend and Buyback Program:
Listed companies must notify investors by email of upcoming meetings and events and require companies with a certain cash threshold to pay a pre-announced dividend rate on net profits or undertake a strategic buyback program .
6) Reinvestment opportunities:
If a company has no opportunities for reinvestment, it must pay it out in cash to the ultimate beneficiaries – the shareholders.
7) Minority shareholder:
The minority shareholder clause should be reviewed and SEBI should take proactive measures, instead of being reactive, which has often exacerbated the panic.
Finally, there have been issues with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) site that need to be resolved quickly and a sanction should be imposed on those responsible.
Overall, economic reform in India is a complex and multi-faceted process that requires careful consideration of a range of challenges and opportunities.
By addressing issues such as infrastructure, education and the efficiency of financial markets, policymakers can help build a more prosperous and inclusive economy for all citizens.
(The author is Small Case Manager and Senior Partner, Craving Alpha)
(Disclaimer: The recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)
