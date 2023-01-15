Why VTSAX? | Investor in a white coat

By Dr. Leif Dahleen of doctor on fireWCI network partner

The Vanguard Total Stock Market Fund (ticker symbol VTSAX) gets a lot of attention and love from authors and investors. But why VTSAX? Is it the strong past performance? Maybe it’s the low fees. Do bloggers make money promoting it?

I’ll dig into what VTSAX actually is and how it works while discussing what makes the Vermont saxophone such a popular choice for DIY investors.

What is VTSAX?

VTSAX is a mutual fund, more specifically an index fund, comprised of over 4,000 publicly traded companies based in the United States. Like index funds, by definition they are designed to track a benchmark. The chosen benchmark is the CRSP US Total Market Index.

It does not track the index perfectly, but stocks are added and removed almost parallel to the index.

The Security Pricing Research Center (CRSP), an affiliate of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, has certain inclusion and exclusion criteria to be considered investable, so the index (and therefore VTSAX) does not actually hold all stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or Nasdaq.

there is around 4,700 shares traded on the NYSE or Nasdaq, and the CRSP index, as of January 5, 2023, contained nearly 4,000 stocks. Notably, contemplated IPOs are either accelerated and added after five days or added after 20 days.

VTSAX has been invested in Tesla since 2010. If you’ve held the fund from then until 2022, you’ve benefited from the meteoric rise in value of those early stocks because the index is capitalization-weighted. The stock that once trailed Steve Madden shoes, Jack in the Box and the movie chains in market capitalization is still one of your top 10 holdings in the fund. But remember, Tesla also lost 65% in 2022.

The same goes for Apple, Microsoft, Starbucks and just about any success story you can conjure up of a small cap that became a dominant large cap stock.

Of course, a VTSAX investor has also owned the losers and the stocks that have been flat for years. Yes, a VTSAX investor held Enron, which fell to zero, although it was thrown off the indexes before it completely stagnated. As mentioned above, a stock must be considered investable to be included. If you are interested in these criteria, I have a 70 page pdf file to read.

VTI versus VTSAX

VTSAX Statistics

The fund holds approximately 4,000 shares, representing approximately 100% of the investable shares as determined by the CRSP. The index is managed by portfolio managers Gerard C. OReilly and Walter Nejman.

Looking at the top 10 companies, which currently make up 22.02% of the total fund value, you’ll see a list of familiar names with a strong tech component.

After technology, the most heavily weighted sectors are healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials and financials, in that order.

The expense ratio is 0.04%, or 4 basis points, which means that for every $100,000 invested, the fund will subtract a total of $40 from your balance each year. It’s quite low, but it’s not the lowest on the market anymore, so cover a bit later.

To invest in VTSAX through Vanguard, you must invest a minimum of $3,000, and additional investments can be made in $1 increments. As of January 2023, its 30-day yield is 1.63%, and it is a very tax-efficient fund. a taxable brokerage account.

VTSAX is the world’s first trillion dollar fund. Among its other share classes, including the ETF VTI share class, $1.2 trillion is invested in the Vanguard Total Stock Market Fund.

Vanguard Capital Gains Distributions 2021 Lessons Learned

VTSAX performance

VTSAX survived both the dot-com crash of the early 2000s and the Great Recession later in the same decade. There was also this brief insult in 2020 as the pandemic wreaked havoc on life as we knew it. 2022 has also been a devastating year for stocks, with the stock market essentially entering a bear market.

Even with a performance of -19.53% in 2022 (the worst performance since 2008), the lifetime performance of the fund from its inception on November 13, 2000 until the start of 2023 is still a compound annual growth rate of 7, 15% (it has five-year returns of 8.71% and 10-year returns of 12.08%, as of this writing).

If you look at returns year by year, a period that includes the Great Recession and 2022, you will see three years of negative returns, with 2008 at -37% being by far the worst year. In 18 of the past 20 years, VTSAX has delivered positive returns from 0.4% to 33.5%, like this chart through Yahoo Finance watch.

VTSAX in the blogosphere

In The Simple Path to Wealth, JL Collins recommends a 100% VTSAX portfolio for his daughter and other young investors just starting out in their careers. The fund is also the largest holding in its own portfolio, at 76% of the total (in 2018).

Jeremy and Winnie of Go Curry Cracker held a large portion of their multi-million dollar portfolio in the Vanguards Total Stock Market Index when last update in 2022.

Choose FI VTSAX lists as one of the most recommended funds among auditors.

Mr. Money Mustache vaunted VTI (the ETF share class of VTSAX) as a unique index fund that facilitates investing in one of its first blog posts in May 2011.

You can even buy VTSAX T-Shirts.

And me? Although I have donated a good portion of my well-regarded VTSAX stock, it is still by far my largest holding, accounting for more than half of the money in our taxable brokerage account.

The trillion-dollar fund is a clear favorite among investors, bloggers and podcasters.

Alternatives to VTSAX

Are there other funds like VTSAX? You bet.

Other companies offer total stock index funds. Schwab has SWTSX, a $16 billion fund with an expense ratio one basis point lower than VTSAX at 0.03%. It tracks the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index, which I consider not to be substantially identical and a good tax loss harvesting partner for VTSAX. it belongs to me in my solo 401(k).

Fidelity has two exchange funds in total. FSKAX has an expense ratio half that of the Schwabs fund at just 0.015% and tracks the same Dow Jones index, holding nearly 4,000 stocks. Fidelitys ZERO Total Market Index Fund, FZROXcosts nothing to own (an expense ratio of 0), tracks a proprietary Fidelity index, and holds about 2,800 stocks, or about 2/3 that of total major US equity indices.

You can also buy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track all of the US stock indices. VTI is Vanguard’s ETF version of VTSAX, and it has a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.03%.

An ETF offered by iShares (THAT) tracks the Core S&P Total US Stock Index, holds around 3,4000 stocks and also has an expense ratio of 0.03%.

In short, ETFs are different from mutual funds. They can be traded throughout the trading day and cost a slight premium above their current value (the bid/ask spread). In most cases, they are slightly more tax efficient than mutual funds. Vanguard mutual funds are an exception to this rule, thanks to a patented fund structure that gives their mutual funds the same tax efficiency that their ETFs enjoy.

Learn more about the differences between mutual funds and ETFs here.

Vanguard: growth crisis or abandonment of its mission?

Why choose avant-garde?

I will tell you this. It’s not because bloggers are paid to recommend it. Vanguard keeps costs low by keeping the advertising budget reasonable. I’ve sent a lot of investors to Vanguard, and I haven’t received a penny for it or any other kind of compensation.

I recommend them for several reasons. First, they were the original low cost brokerage. Founder Jack Bogle helped launch the index fund. Second, there are no shareholders to satisfy with profits. The company is owned by those who invest in the funds. It’s true you and me, the customer-owners.

Although they are no longer the cheapest index fund providers, the differences are minimal, and those who offer index funds cheaper funds offer them as loss leaders in hopes that you will invest in their more expensive offerings.

Note that VTSAX can be purchased without trading or transaction fees in any Vanguard account, but this will not necessarily be the case when purchasing the fund from other brokerages. In recent years, many ETFs, including the equivalent VTSAX VTI, can be purchased free of charge in many places. But the same is not true for many mutual funds. Before buying VTSAX over a similar alternative, investigate the possibility of trading fees outside of the Vanguard platform.

Vanguard may not have the best customer service or the friendliest website, but I was always able to do what I had to. Vanguard has treated me well and I intend to stay loyal to the company and my beloved VTSAX.

Do you hold VTSAX or an equivalent or similar fund? Why or why not? Do you believe in investing with index funds? Comments below!