2022 has been a bad market year, but things can improve

Barron’s magazine had an article from December 28 that talked about the “five days that killed the year”. The article highlighted five trading days that were responsible for 95% of the S&P’s losses in 2022, a year we would all like to forget. Losses ranged from -3.6% to -4.3%. This article is packed with information, but it’s the dietary equivalent of empty calories. Here’s why: the best five days of the year returned between 2.99% and 5.54%. The best five days would have pretty much canceled out the worst five days and there was nothing you could have done either.

There are better things to watch than being in or out of the market.

2022 has been one of the worst years in history for a traditional portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds. The other two were during the depression. Even 2008 was a better year for this type of allocation. Bonds crashed as interest rates rose and stocks deteriorated. But if you’re a retiree, for example, it’s become easier to meet your spending goals. If you want to spend 4% of your portfolio, heck, bonds pay over 4% now. However, owning only bonds is a bad strategy because you won’t have inflation protection. Remember that volatility is your short-term enemy while inflation is your long-term enemy. So if you go back to the portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds, stocks don’t need to work as hard as they did a year ago and they’re cheaper. This means that their expected future returns are higher.

If you’re a saver, market disruptions worsen your balance sheet, but they make your monthly savings more productive. If you buy mutual funds every month in your 401(k), you buy 15-20% more stocks each month than you did a year ago. The best thing that can happen to longer-term investors is that the market stinks for all the years they’ve been hoarding, then turns around almost when they need the money. Focus on number of shares rather than account value.

Another thing to look at is what your different time horizons are. We all have multiple targets. The money you need in two to three years is ideally in cash (you are now earning almost 4%!). But longer-term money should be invested in a combination of stocks and bonds. A time horizon may be when you need to start withdrawing from your portfolio for education or retirement expenses. Another can be when you’re saving up for something to buy in the future. A third is if you are lucky enough to have money that you want to leave after your death for your children or charity. All of these time horizons may have different purposes. That’s why the old adage that owning 100 minus your age in bonds is silly.

As you have identified these different events, you must then set up an investment allocation adapted to your risk tolerance (the quality of your sleep at night) and your risk capacity (how much you can lose without forcing yourself to make drastic changes). Diversification creates predictable, but not maximum, returns. Elon Musk didn’t get rich selling Tesla and buying mutual funds, but he also, according to Forbes, recently saw $200 billion of his net worth evaporate. For most of us, systematic saving and diversification is the best way to provide the money we want to spend when we want to spend it. Diversification means owning investments that behave differently. Over the past 10 years, owning an index fund that mirrors the S&P 500 has served investors well, but that’s partly because that investment has performed poorly over the previous ten years. Last year, an international index fund would have outperformed the S&P. Investment asset classes can diverge wildly from year to year, and diversification captures the best and worst each year, resulting in more consistent returns over time. On longer time horizons, asset class divergence contracts.

Make 2023 a year where you focus on the things you can control and give yourself the best chance of success.

