The best performers of the stock market rebound could be the assets that have fallen the most





The economic peak opportunity will likely be late in the first quarter for most major developed economies, and when investors could be rewarded for taking the plunge, predicts the CEO and founder of one of the largest independent organizations financial advisory, asset management and fintech companies in the world. The deVere Groups Nigel Green prediction comes as global investors review their portfolios with their advisors for the year ahead. The economic peak opportunity could come late in the first quarter. Until then, unemployment will rise and there will still be aggressive language from central banks about the need to stamp out inflation – which will then be down sharply from current levels, especially as demand Staff numbers are falling rapidly and that will help dampen wage inflation, but it will remain well above the 2% target set by central banks, Green says. The second quarter of the year could see risk assets start to be part of a cyclical rally in the G7 economies. This may be when stocks hit their cyclical low and investors could be rewarded for taking the plunge. The assets that have fallen the most by then may be the best performers during this recovery rally, with the best performing days likely at the start. There will be cyclically sensitive sectors, such as industrials, consumer discretionary and autos, says Nigel Green. Also Read: Stock Market Expects Fed to Be Less Aggressive Ahead of Next FOMC Meeting What could trigger this recovery? Central banks are likely to end rate hikes and easing rhetoric on inflation, as it slowly drops towards the 2% target rate in major Western economies, with companies cutting rapidly, plus signs economic stabilization. Investors need to stay diversified, says deVere’s CEO. There is no one right way to approach investing because each individual’s attitude to risk and time horizon differ. However, a disciplined approach to putting money into the markets ignores current trends when the outlook for corporate earnings and interest rates is so opaque. Investors should remain diversified in multi-asset portfolios, which provide exposure to stocks, bonds and alternative asset classes. Also Read: US CPI Calculation Will Change for January Inflation Data Holding cash is tempting, but it suggests an ability to time the market, to invest it at an optimal point in the cycle, which is almost always impossible. Investors should start positioning themselves for the cyclical recovery, he concludes.

