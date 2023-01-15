Business
KienlongBank postpones its listing on the stock exchange
KienlongBank staff and customers. Photo courtesy of KienlongBank
Kien Long Commercial Joint Stock Bank postponed its listing on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE), citing unfavorable market conditions.
The bank approved a resolution to withdraw its listing application on Friday, also citing “shareholder interests” as a deciding factor.
The move comes five months after KienlongBank (KLB) submitted its initial application to HoSE.
The bank has indicated that it will inform shareholders when it decides to relist under more favorable conditions in the future.
According to the lender, KLB Managing Director Tran Ngoc Minh will negotiate and terminate the bank’s stock listing advisory contract with Nhat Viet Securities Company.
Currently, KLB is trading on the UPCoM at 12,200 VND ($0.52) per share, less than a third of its peak set in March 2022.
KienlongBank had started planning for the stock listing towards the end of 2021.
KLB also once applied to change its name to KSBank, but the motion was not approved by the State Bank of Vietnam.
In the first nine months of 2022, KienlongBanks’ consolidated profit fell to VND513 billion, down 40% year-on-year due to a sharp increase in bad debts and a rapid increase in operating expenses.
The bank has also struggled to mobilize customer deposits after its deposit balance shrank by 18% to just VND 42.2 trillion in the first nine months of last year. Outstanding loans at the end of the third quarter of 2022 increased by 7% to reach VND 41 trillion.
