281 billion reasons why you might regret not buying Apple stock

The iPhone has been the cornerstone of Appleit is (AAPL 1.01%) successful for years, ever since it disrupted the smartphone market when its first model debuted 16 years ago, but it looks like the days of rapid sales growth for its flagship device may be over.

In its 2022 fiscal year (which ended Sept. 24), the Cupertino-based tech giant’s iPhone revenue grew 7%. While that may not seem like much, it’s worth noting that Apple added $13.5 billion in additional iPhone revenue during the fiscal year, bringing its total to $205.5 billion.

This massive revenue base is why even multi-billion dollar jumps will appear quite small in percentage terms.

Additionally, as the iPhone accounted for 52% of Apple’s revenue in the previous fiscal year, the product’s maturity means its slow growth is weighing on the company’s overall growth. This helps explain why Apple’s total revenue in fiscal year 2022 only increased 8% to $394 billion.

Things are expected to get worse in the current fiscal year, with revenue expected to increase by just 2.6%. Apple is therefore no longer the high-growth company it was in 2021 when users were rapidly switching to 5G iPhones.

But don’t be surprised to see Apple’s iPhone sales growth accelerate again in the coming years as the company pushes deeper into a huge smartphone market where it’s still in its infancy. growth stages.

Making Solid Progress in a Massive Smartphone Market

India is a huge country with a population of around 1.41 billion, but the number of smartphones sold there is relatively small in comparison. Counterpoint Research estimates that 160 million smartphones were sold in India in 2022. This number is expected to increase to 175 million in 2023.

Statista estimates that India’s smartphone penetration rate stood at 66% in 2022 and that figure could reach 95% by 2040. This suggests that there is still plenty of room for growth in the Indian smartphone market. smartphones. According to another estimate, smartphone sales in India could generate $281 billion in revenue by 2028, up from $139 billion in 2021.

Currently, Apple is only scratching the surface of this huge opportunity. It is said to have only a 5% market share in India, but the good news is that it has pulled the right strings to grab a bigger share. Investors should note that Apple’s share of the Indian smartphone market was even smaller at 2.5% five years ago. The company was then struggling to gain a foothold in the Indian market as customers were unwilling to pay for the iPhones given their price compared to competing devices.

But things have changed. The iPhone 13 was India’s best-selling smartphone in the fourth quarter of 2022. The entry-level model of the device starts at 61,999 Indian rupees (about $753 at the current exchange rate). SamsungThe Galaxy M13 was the second best seller, but the interesting thing to note here is that it only costs a fifth of the price of the iPhone 13.

This indicates that more Indian customers are now willing to pay for iPhones, resulting in skyrocketing growth for the company in this market. Apple’s revenue in India grew 45% year-over-year to a record $4 billion in fiscal 2022. That was more than 1% of revenue. the company’s total business for the year.

But India’s staggering $281 billion smartphone revenue opportunity and Apple’s moves to grow its presence there suggest the world’s second-most populous country could become a much bigger contributor to smartphone revenue. the company.

Do the right things at the right time

Apple currently depends on China for much of its iPhone production. In 2019, between 44% and 47% of Apple’s production took place in China. By 2021, it had reduced its dependence on China to 36%. More importantly, Apple is actively diversifying its supply chain into markets beyond China, and India is one of the beneficiaries of this strategy.

Apple and its partners have invested in setting up production facilities in India. According to recent reports, Apple’s suppliers could invest 28 billion Indian rupees (about $340 million at the current exchange rate) to boost production in the country. Apple has reportedly asked its supply chain partners to ramp up production in other countries like India after COVID lockdowns in China reduced the company’s iPhone supply in recent months.

India currently manufactures 5% of the iPhones produced in the world. By 2025, a quarter of global iPhone production is expected to take place in India. The Technology-Focused Journal DigiTimes estimates that India could manufacture half of all iPhones by 2027. As a result, Apple should be able to offer more competitive prices for its smartphones there.

This could encourage more Indian customers to come into the Apple fold, especially as people there are now spending more on smartphones. The average selling price of smartphones in India jumped 15% year-over-year in Q3 2022 to $226, while 5G smartphones had a higher average selling price of $393.

Moreover, India’s 5G smartphone market is still in its infancy, with network rollouts just beginning. Only 10% of smartphones in India are 5G compatible. The growth of this segment could pave the way for Apple to gain more market share. This is because Apple is the market leader in smartphones priced at 30,000 Indian rupees (about $360 at current exchange rate) and above, with a 40% share.

The higher average selling price of 5G smartphones and Apple’s decision to improve production in India could help it offer competitive pricing and set the company up for strong market share gains in the future. . If Apple only doubles its share of the Indian smartphone market over the next five years, it could generate nearly $30 billion in annual revenue from that market based on the previously mentioned $281 billion estimate.

However, it will come as no surprise to see the company generate more revenue in this market given that it enjoys a much higher average sale price of around $1,000. That would be nearly seven times the revenue Apple generated in India in the previous fiscal year. As such, the Indian market could breathe life into Apple’s slowing iPhone revenue growth and help accelerate the tech giant’s overall growth in the long term.