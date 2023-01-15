Quarterly earnings and inflation data Key factors to boost stock market trends this week: analysts





WPI inflation data, ongoing quarterly earnings and foreign fund trading activity would largely dictate stock market conditions this week, analysts said. Global trends and the movement of Brent crude oil are also crucial factors to watch, they added. “The third quarter season started with big names in IT and this week we will react to earnings from some big names including HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, JSW Steel and HUL. “On the global front, the US market will remain closed on Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, we will have a lot of macro numbers from the US, Europe and China. crude oil prices, U.S. bond yields and the dollar index will be other important factors,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. HDFC Bank on Saturday announced a 19.9% ​​increase in net profit to Rs 12,698 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, helped by a healthy increase in core revenue. “Going forward, earnings and global signals will largely dictate the trend. On the macro front, we have Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data scheduled for January 16. On the On the earnings front, banking stocks will be largely in focus. First, markets will react to HDFC Bank’s issue. In subsequent sessions, participants will watch results from IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank,” Ajit said. Mishra, Vice President – Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd. Last week, BSE’s 30-stock benchmark climbed 360.81 points or 0.60%. On the trend last week, Meena said, selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), where they sold shares of around Rs 10,000 crore, in the markets was the highlight of the week. The inflow of FII funds is a crucial variable in determining the future course of the market, he added. Other top earnings this week came from Federal Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank of India. “Going forward, with IT profits being phased out, investors will now focus on financials profits,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Wipro Ltd on Friday posted a 2.8% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter to around Rs 3,053 crore. Shares of Wipro will also be in focus on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/business/quarterly-earnings-inflation-data-major-factors-to-drive-trends-in-equity-market-this-week-analysts-news-253778 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos