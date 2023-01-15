Quarterly earnings and inflation data Key factors to boost stock market trends this week: analysts

WPI inflation data, ongoing quarterly earnings and foreign fund trading activity would largely dictate stock market conditions this week, analysts said.
Global trends and the movement of Brent crude oil are also crucial factors to watch, they added.
“The third quarter season started with big names in IT and this week we will react to earnings from some big names including HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, JSW Steel and HUL.
“On the global front, the US market will remain closed on Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, we will have a lot of macro numbers from the US, Europe and China. crude oil prices, U.S. bond yields and the dollar index will be other important factors,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
HDFC Bank on Saturday announced a 19.9% increase in net profit to Rs 12,698 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022, helped by a healthy increase in core revenue.
“Going forward, earnings and global signals will largely dictate the trend. On the macro front, we have Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data scheduled for January 16. On the On the earnings front, banking stocks will be largely in focus. First, markets will react to HDFC Bank’s issue. In subsequent sessions, participants will watch results from IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank,” Ajit said. Mishra, Vice President – Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Last week, BSE’s 30-stock benchmark climbed 360.81 points or 0.60%.
On the trend last week, Meena said, selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), where they sold shares of around Rs 10,000 crore, in the markets was the highlight of the week. The inflow of FII funds is a crucial variable in determining the future course of the market, he added.
Other top earnings this week came from Federal Bank, Bank of India and Union Bank of India.
“Going forward, with IT profits being phased out, investors will now focus on financials profits,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.
Wipro Ltd on Friday posted a 2.8% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter to around Rs 3,053 crore. Shares of Wipro will also be in focus on Monday.