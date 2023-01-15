With a 500% HCL Tech dividend going ex-dividend next week: Buy?

HCL Tech said in a filing that the board declared an interim dividend of Rs.10/- per share of Rs.2/- each in the company for the financial year 2022-23. The Record Date of January 20, 2023, set for the payment of said interim dividend, was confirmed by the Board of Directors. The payment date of said interim dividend will be February 1, 2023.”

HCL Tech will trade ex-dividend next week on January 19, 2023, per BSE, with a 500% dividend. HCL Tech reported strong results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, with revenue growth, increased margins, increased bookings and workforce metrics all showing solid growth. A US-headquartered Fortune 500 financial services company also recently handed the organization a major deal worth more than $500 million.

Based on HCL Tech’s impressive results, research analysts at brokerage firm Sharekhan said in a note that for Q3FY2023, HCL Techs constant currency revenue increased 5% year-over-year and of 13.1% YoY, beating our CC growth estimates of 3.6% qoq, led by the services business, which grew 15.4% YoY in CC terms. EBIT margin improved by 165 basis points to 19.6% in Q3FY2023, beating our estimate of 18.5%. Management revised its FY2023 growth forecast to 13.5-14.0% with Services growth forecast of 16.0-16.5% as Q4FY23 is expected to be weak due to seasonality from HCL Software, while IT services should experience better growth. HCL Tech cut its EBIT margin forecast down to 18-18.5% from 18-19%. Contract wins were healthy with TCV bookings at $2,347 million, up 10% year-on-year; ACV increased 1.9% quarter-on-quarter. The company won 17 major contracts, including seven in the service sectors and 10 in software. The company also won a major contract worth more than $500 million for a Fortune 500 financial services company headquartered in the United States. »

They further stated that in terms of geographies, Europe saw 7.2% sequential growth on a CC basis, while North America grew 0.5% QoQ. on DC basis. In terms of industry verticals, on a CC basis, Manufacturing grew 4.9% YoY and 21.8% YoY, while Financial Services and Retail and Products consumption recorded a decrease of 1.7% and 0.6% year-on-year respectively. The HCL technician attrition rate decreased to 21.7% in the third quarter from 23.8% in the second quarter. Management cited the decision delay in Europe, but said the deal pipeline in Europe is good. The increase in supplier consolidation agreements, a strong pipeline of cost reduction agreements and favorable pricing should help the company weather the macro challenges. Due to multiple global headwinds, fiscal 24E looks uncertain and the recovery may be gradual over the coming quarters. However, we believe that the structural growth story of the Indian IT sector remains intact. We maintain our Buy rating on HCL Tech with a revised PT of Rs. 1,205, given the strong deal pipeline and tailwinds from cloud adoption and vendor consolidation. We advise investors to take a laddered approach with a long-term perspective.”

Due to multiple global headwinds, the outlook for FY2024E looks uncertain and the recovery may be gradual over the coming quarters. However, we believe that the structural growth story of the Indian IT sector remains intact. We maintain a long on HCL Tech with a revised PT of Rs. 1,205, given the strong deal pipeline and tailwinds from cloud adoption and vendor consolidation. We advise investors to take a laddered approach to investing with a long-term perspective,” Sharekhan research analysts asserted.

Motilal Oswal has given a buy rating for HCL Tech with a target price of INR 1,270 (20x FY24E EPS). Given its capabilities in the IMS and digital space and its strategic cloud partnerships and investments, we expect HCLT to emerge stronger through an expected increase in enterprise demand for these services. The stock is trading at ~15x FY24E EPS, which provides a margin of safety. Our TP is based on 20x FY24E EPS. We reiterate our buy rating.”

The stock is trading at 17.8x/16.2x FY24E/FY25E EPS. Given its deep capabilities in the IMS space and strategic partnerships along with continued investments in cloud/digital capabilities, we expect HCLT to emerge stronger with growing enterprise demand. Strong sequential growth in IT services, strong headcount growth, healthy contract wins and a strong pipeline point to an improving outlook. We keep BUY and continue to value the stock at 18.7x FY25E EPS, which translates to an unchanged TP of 1,240,” said research analysts at BOB Capital Markets Ltd.

Management expects revenue growth in the fourth quarter to be weak quarter-on-quarter due to seasonality in the software industry. However, management remains confident about the medium-term growth prospects due to the gain in market share, the high number of transactions and the transaction pipeline. HCLT cut its overall revenue growth forecast to 13.5-14.0% CC (previously 13.5-14.5%) and EBITM forecast to 18.0-18.5% for the year 23 (previously 18-19%). HCLT also reduced its services revenue growth forecast to 16.0-16.5% CC for FY23 (previously 16-17%), implying 1.0-2.5% growth in quarter-on-quarter in Q4. We are raising our earnings estimate to 1.4% to 1.8% for FY23E-25E, taking Q3 performance into account. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs1,125/share at 17x Dec-24E EPS (earlier Rs1,100),” Emkay Global research analysts said.

On the NSE, shares of HCL Technologies Ltd closed Friday at 1,077.00 each, up 0.50% from the previous close of 1,071.65. The stock recorded total volume of 8,253,765 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 2,467,887 shares.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

