Connect with us

Business

This power stock will go ex-bonus this week, the certificate is up 131% from the 52-week low

 


KPI Green Energy Ltd., a small cap company with a market value of Rs. 1,549.15 Cr., operates in the power sector of the country. The company announced 1:1 free shares on December 12, 2022 and to determine shareholder eligibility for the share capital action, the company has set January 18, 2023 as the record date. However, as the company uses a T+1 settlement mechanism, the ex-date falls on the same day.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that pursuant to Rule 42 of the Listing Rule, the company has set Wednesday, January 18, 2023 as the “Record Date” for purposes of determining the names of members who will be entitled to the allocation of free capital shares in a ratio of 1:1, i.e. 1 (one) new fully paid-up capital share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (one) capital share fully paid up of Rs. 10/each held by existing Members of the Society.”

Recently the company informed the stock exchanges saying that we are pleased to announce that one of India’s leading solar panel manufacturing companies has given a new order for the execution of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of a solar energy project. of 33 MWp capacity under the company’s Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment, as well as a 25-year O&M and ground lease agreement, through M /s. KPIG Energia Private Limited, a fully . subsidiary owned by the Company. We are pleased to report that this is the largest single order received by the Company. This will further strengthen and accelerate the speed to achieve our ambitious goal of reaching 1000 MWp capacity by 2025.”

The company also recently announced that we are pleased to inform that KPI Green has signed a new long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the sale of 7.50 MWp of solar energy with M/s. TATA Motors Passengers Vehicles Limited (a subsidiary of TATA Motors Limited) under the company’s Independent Power Producer (!PP) segment. »

On Friday, shares of KPI Green Energy Limited closed on the NSE at 859.00 each, up 0.03% from the previous close of 858.70. The stock recorded total volume of 42,082 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 70,291 shares. The stock has appreciated 61.28% over the past year, but year-to-date has fallen 4.89% so far in 2023. The stock had hit a high of 52 weeks of 975.00 on (01-Dec-2022) and a 52 week low of 370.75 on (February 24, 2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 11.89% below the 1-year high and 131.69% above the 1-year low .

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Pass the contest

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/this-power-stock-to-turn-ex-bonus-this-week-scrip-is-131-up-from-52weeklow-11673782868256.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: