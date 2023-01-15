This power stock will go ex-bonus this week, the certificate is up 131% from the 52-week low

KPI Green Energy Ltd., a small cap company with a market value of Rs. 1,549.15 Cr., operates in the power sector of the country. The company announced 1:1 free shares on December 12, 2022 and to determine shareholder eligibility for the share capital action, the company has set January 18, 2023 as the record date. However, as the company uses a T+1 settlement mechanism, the ex-date falls on the same day.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that pursuant to Rule 42 of the Listing Rule, the company has set Wednesday, January 18, 2023 as the “Record Date” for purposes of determining the names of members who will be entitled to the allocation of free capital shares in a ratio of 1:1, i.e. 1 (one) new fully paid-up capital share of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (one) capital share fully paid up of Rs. 10/each held by existing Members of the Society.”

Recently the company informed the stock exchanges saying that we are pleased to announce that one of India’s leading solar panel manufacturing companies has given a new order for the execution of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of a solar energy project. of 33 MWp capacity under the company’s Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment, as well as a 25-year O&M and ground lease agreement, through M /s. KPIG Energia Private Limited, a fully . subsidiary owned by the Company. We are pleased to report that this is the largest single order received by the Company. This will further strengthen and accelerate the speed to achieve our ambitious goal of reaching 1000 MWp capacity by 2025.”

The company also recently announced that we are pleased to inform that KPI Green has signed a new long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for the sale of 7.50 MWp of solar energy with M/s. TATA Motors Passengers Vehicles Limited (a subsidiary of TATA Motors Limited) under the company’s Independent Power Producer (!PP) segment. »

On Friday, shares of KPI Green Energy Limited closed on the NSE at 859.00 each, up 0.03% from the previous close of 858.70. The stock recorded total volume of 42,082 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 70,291 shares. The stock has appreciated 61.28% over the past year, but year-to-date has fallen 4.89% so far in 2023. The stock had hit a high of 52 weeks of 975.00 on (01-Dec-2022) and a 52 week low of 370.75 on (February 24, 2022), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 11.89% below the 1-year high and 131.69% above the 1-year low .

