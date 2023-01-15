Should retail investors choose pre-market IPO shares? Highlights

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the IPO route for companies. IPO is part of the primary market and includes new issues of shares and an offer to sell (SFO) by a company. In the majority of cases, IPOs are fully or oversubscribed due to high demand. When IPO demand is high, it is likely that some investors’ applications will not be accepted and they will end up receiving no shares. However, there are many other opportunities to buy IPO shares and one of them would be pre-market.

In recent times, pre-IPO markets are gaining popularity thanks to the traction of retail investors. Previously, the pre-market was filled with wealthy investors.

Manish Khanna, co-founder of Unlisted Assets, said: “Trading in pre-IPO markets is the trading of shares of start-ups or public companies that have matured before they go public. Pre-IPO investments were not available to retail investors due to availability constraints in smaller blocks and shares were generally available in large blocks to institutional investors.”

He added, “With few technology platforms that provide end-to-end liquidity to retail users, buying and selling unlisted stocks has become safe, secure, transparent and transparent for retail investors. “.

The Unlisted Assets co-founder outlined the purpose of pre-IPO market transactions. These are:

– Output to various stakeholders

– With the increase in the number of unicorns in India, the opportunity to create a window of liquidity for investors has widened. Investing in early-stage startups can generate exponential returns.

– Liquidity window to existing employees

– Often, start-ups and private companies face a shortage of liquidity due to the lack of a market for them to sell shares. Secondary markets provide monetization opportunities for employees of unlisted companies, including pre-IPO companies and start-ups.

– Confirmed investment

– Pre-IPO markets ensure that investors get safe access to stocks, unlike IPO applications, where the probability of attribution can be very low for high-growth companies.

For the 2023 budget expectations, Khanna said, in the unlisted market, there has been a huge increase in participation from retail and institutional investors, including ESOP holders, which has created demand for the creation a liquidity protocol around the unlisted equity ecosystem in India. Sometimes it is very difficult for investors to exit and liquidate their investments.

“While some of the platforms were created to provide monetization opportunities for investors and employees of unlisted companies, including pre-IPO companies and start-ups where it is difficult to obtain pooled cash against unlisted shares/ESOPs of these companies, in the 2023 budget, tax relief or a boost can be given to these platforms for their promotion and growth,” Khanna added.

On the outlook for the IPO market for 2023, Subramanya SV, co-founder and CEO of Fisdom, said Indian capital markets have been robust in recent months. He added, “We are also seeing several IPOs being completed with strong post-listing performance. This robustness for IPOs will continue as these IPOs are backed by domestic retail and institutional capital, unlike to what happened before when capital markets relied heavily on foreign institutional investors. Flows into domestic mutual funds and vehicles such as alternative investment funds are strong.”

