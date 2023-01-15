I’m looking for fallen stocks to build wealth

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market took a hammer blow in 2022. The FTSE100 was one of the few indexes that did not suffer significant losses during the year. But that’s because the index was pulled higher by rising resource stocks.

So, with many parts of the market still hurting, I’m looking for fallen stocks to propel my portfolio forward when the market recovers. Here’s what I’m looking for.

Undervalued

Stocks can look cheap if they are trading less than a year ago. But I want stocks that are actually undervalued. And I think those stocks are easier to find in a bear market than in a bull market.

It also forces me to do research. By using short-term valuations such as the EV/EBITDA ratio or the price/earnings metric, and comparing among peers within an industry, I can develop a pretty good idea of ​​relative valuation.

I can also use the discounted cash flow (DCF) model, but that forces me to make estimates about future earnings. And that can be difficult. But if done correctly, I can get a better idea of ​​the value of my investment in the future.

what i choose

Dividend stocks are the core of my portfolio. So more often than not I look for undervalued dividend stocks. Additionally, when stock prices fall, dividend yields increase assuming dividend payments remain constant.

That’s why I bought stocks like Direct line group and Lloyd’s. The former has a hefty dividend yield of 10%, while the latter has a yield of 4.5%. Both of these returns are aided by stock prices that remain down from previous levels.

I also choose Direct Line Group because the company seems to trade at a discount to its peers. A DCF model suggests that all financials are currently trading 46% below fair value.

Discounted cash flow calculations also suggest Lloyds is trading around 45% below fair value. Bank revenues are currently being pushed up by soaring interest rates. Despite the macroeconomic environment, the short-term outlook looks positive.

The story continues

But I am not ignoring growth stocks. I believe that the macroeconomic environment, characterized by high interest rates and slow growth, is not conducive to the growth of these stocks. However, there are some companies that I support to outperform.

With China reopening, I recently invested in NIO and Li-Auto. Both Chinese electric vehicle companies have suffered from Covid restrictions, but the reopening of the economy should be a major boost.

Create wealth

I prefer dividend stocks because they allow me to pursue my compounding strategy. It’s basically the process of reinvesting my dividends year after year and earning interest on my interest.

For example, if I invest 10,000 in stocks at an average of 8% and reinvest my dividends for 30 years, at the end of the period I will have 81,000. does not include share price growth. Of course, my choices might not increase and I might even lose money. But it’s worth remembering that the FTSE 100 is four times bigger today than it was 30 years ago.

