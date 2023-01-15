Stock investors who expect smoother navigation have history on their side

Stock market investors hoping for a break from a brutally volatile 2022 have history and options traders on their side.

With a slowdown in inflation underpinning speculation that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate hikes, equity derivatives traders are expecting a pause in the turmoil that has continued to ripple across markets last year. It’s called the volatility curve, a graph that shows that expectations about the severity of price swings in the coming months are weaker at any given time than they were a month ago. year.

Other historical data points also suggest that the optimism of the past two weeks is not misplaced. Among them: There have been only two consecutive annual stock market declines since 1950, during the recession of the early 1970s and after the bursting of the dot-com bubble earlier this century, which lasted three years. Nothing like that is expected in 2023, at least among most Wall Street strategists’ baseline scenarios.

With the gravity of the past year, there’s so much bad news that’s likely already priced into the markets, said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist atCarson Group. He believes the United States can avoid a recession, which would be a major positive catalyst for equities. We saw steps in the right direction with inflation. This is the key to the whole puzzle.

Of course, investors shouldn’t expect perfectly smooth navigation from here. In fact, January after a double-digit annual drop was historically a tough month for the S&P 500.

Still, the S&P 500 rose 2.7% last week and is up more than 4% for the year. On Thursday, the Ministry of Labor announced that thethe consumer price index fellin December from the previous month and recorded its smallest annual increase since October 2021. The data was widely seen as giving Fed officials room to further slow the pace of rate hikes at the February meeting.

These stock market gains are good news for stock bulls after the S&P 500 posted a loss of more than 19% in 2022, the most affected since the financial crisis of 2008. The good news is that these years of decline are generally followed a rebound: the S&P 500 has rallied 15% on average over the next 12 months, according to data compiled since 1950 by the Carson Group.

Markets may have good reason to see the glass half full on inflation and reject hawkish rhetoric from central banks, said Emmanuel Cau, strategist atBarclays Plc.

Yet there are still reasons for lingering anxiety among equity investors, who withdrew $2.6 billion from U.S. equity funds in the week to Jan. 11, according to aCitigroup Inc.note citing EPFR Global data.

It is possible that the Fed may finally defy market expectations. For example, officials say traders are wrong to anticipate interest rate cuts later this year. And the latest round of corporate earnings reports are just starting to roll out and come with their own risks.

Those skeptical January gains will be sustained may also point to their own precedent. On the four occasions when markets have recorded double-digit declines in a year since the turn of this century, stocks have fallen three times in the first month of the following year.

But for now, traders are not expecting big shocks. The two main economic reports of the month, the employment figures and the consumer price index, have already been published and showed that growth continues to hold and inflation is slowing.

The Cboe VIX Index, an indicator of projected price movements in the S&P 500 that normally moves in the opposite direction to the index, ended last week at around 18, the lowest since last January.

Institutional investors have been hedging their short bets on stocks for the past few weeks and earlier this month they increased their net long position to the highest since May 2022, according to analysis of CFTC data by Ned Davis Researchs.

If there’s a recession that lasts about two quarters, by the time we get into the second half of the year, markets should price in a recovery, said Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research. If there continues to be favorable inflation data and earnings are pretty good, you could argue that hedge funds will continue to cover their shorts, which would be pretty good fuel for the recovery to pick up. continue.