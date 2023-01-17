Stock market loses 0.31% as DSS-Emefiele crisis spooks investors





By Dipo The best of Dipo The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited fell 0.31% on Monday as Department of State Services (DSS) agents swarmed the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in search of its Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, shaken investors. Over the past few weeks, investors on the local stock exchange have been watching how secret police have taken steps to arrest the central banker for alleged terrorist financing. However, things turned sour yesterday after it was reported that security officials were at the CBN office in Abuja, disrupting their activities. Later in the day, the apex bank issued a statement saying Mr Emefiele, whose fate had previously been the subject of speculation, resumed his duties after vacation abroad. He left Nigeria with President Muhammadu Buhari last month for the United States-Africa Summit in Washington, DC, but did not return with his boss after the program. There is no indication whether Mr Buhari would look into the matter to reassure investors, especially offshore, that the rule of law would be allowed to play due to the wrong signal the case is sending to the world. On the stock market yesterday, investors traded cautiously, leading to selling pressure, leading to an increase in trading volume, value and number of trades by 2.16%, 26.92% and 13.68%, respectively. A total of 221.9 million shares worth 3.3 billion naira were traded in 5,219 trades on Monday, compared to 217.2 million shares worth 2.6 billion naira traded in 4,591 transactions last Friday. UBA sold the most shares yesterday, 22.9 million units, followed by GTCO, which traded 20.0 million units. Transcorp traded 14.6 million units, FBN Holdings traded 14.1 million units and Zenith Bank traded 13.5 million units. From the analysis of market data by Business post, the banking sector suffered the largest decline, its index having depreciated by 3.39%. The industrial goods counter fell 0.18%, the consumer goods space was down 0.08%, while the insurance and energy sectors rose 0.39 % and 0.09%, respectively. At the close of business, the All-Share Index (ASI) fell 163.66 points to 52,348.82 points from 52,512.48 points as the market capitalization fell by N89 billion to N28,513 billion. naira against 28.602 billion naira. Investor sentiment was weak yesterday as the market extent ended negative, with 23 price losers and 20 price gainers. Chellerams was down 9.70% at N1.21, Prestige Assurance was down 8.70% to trade at 42 Kobo, Livestock Feeds was down 7.69% at N1.20, Mutual Benefits was down 6.25 % at 30 Kobo and Honeywell Flour fell 6.22 percent to N2.26. However, Presco stock price rose 9.67% to N150.80, Coronation Insurance rose 9.52% to 46 Kobo, FTN Cocoa gained 7.14% to sell at 30 Kobo , ABC Transport grew 6.90% to 31 Kobo. Kobo, like RT Briscoe, also grew by 6.90% to 31 Kobo. Like that: As Loading… Related

