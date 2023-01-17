Results of the survey “Availability of disclosure information in English by listed companies” at the end of December 2022





Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) has promoted English language disclosure of listed companies to improve the convenience of overseas investors and enable them to make appropriate investment decisions based on information disclosed by listed companies. As part of this effort, since 2019 TSE has been conducting surveys on the availability of English language disclosure by listed companies and providing a list of the results via its website to a wide range of people, including overseas investors. TSE has now released the survey results as of the end of December 2022. This time, to more accurately reflect the disclosure situation, it has added new survey questions for listed companies to indicate the scope and timing of disclosure in English for all documents included in the investigation. The proportion of disclosure in English by listed companies, which should focus their activities on constructive dialogue with global investors, reached 97.1% based on the number of companies (up 11.3 percentage points compared to the end of the previous year), which shows how the transition to new market segments has been a catalyst for progress in the work of listed companies to publish information in English. By type of document, the proportions of Prime listed companies publishing results reports and notices of general meetings (notices and registration documents) in English are respectively 88.8% (+21.0 points) and 87.4% (+23.2 points) based on the number of companies, indicating an active trend in disclosure. By market capitalization, the proportions of these documents across all market segments reached 95.4% and 95.1%. On the other hand, even documents in high demand by foreign investors are not disclosed in English by some companies, and even documents for which prompt disclosure is appreciated are not disclosed in English by some companies until a day or more later. the Japaneses. Given this, we expect further improvement in the scope of English disclosure for documents that will form the basis of dialogue with global investors, as well as further progress to improve disclosure timelines to the ‘coming. Results of the survey “Availability of disclosure information in English by listed companies” at the end of December 2022

