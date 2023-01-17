More hospital mergers expected to take place in 2023





After a flurry of hospital mergers and acquisitions in the final months of the year, analysts expect to see more deals in 2023. About a third of hospital mergers and acquisitions (17) took place in the last quarter of 2022, according to a new report of Kaufman Hall, a healthcare consulting firm. Beyond deal count is deal size, which analysts say is an indicator that hospitals and healthcare systems are looking more strategically and considering partnerships to position them for the future. The smallest party in hospital mergers in 2022 had an average annual revenue of $852 million, significantly higher than the former high of $619 million in 2019. In many deals, the smallest party was a size average exceeding $1 billion. As health care systems look more strategically, hospitals also face daunting economic hurdles, including higher labor costs and the disappearance of federal pandemic assistance, Anu said. Singh, managing director of partnerships, mergers and acquisitions at Kaufman Hall. If you measure the number of deals, the reason we’re going to see the acceleration is because the smaller organizations that may have benefited from the increase in funding from the CARES Act and everything else, with the disappearance, i think they’re going to be forced to face the new reality, Singh said health director in an interview. Admittedly, dealmaking remains well below the level of previous years. There were 53 hospital mergers and acquisitions in 2022, which is only a slight increase from 49 deals in 2021, Kaufman Hall reported. By comparison, there were at least 90 hospital transactions per year from 2012 to 2019 (including a peak of 117 in 2017), but fewer transactions have taken place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Singh and other analysts expect to see more hospital mergers out of opportunity or economic necessity. He spoke with health director on the factors driving more healthcare systems to consider mergers in 2023. (See part of our interview in this video. The story continues below.)

More strategic discussions Nearly three years after the emergence of COVID-19 in the United States, hospitals still face significant economic challenges, Singh noted. But some leaders are going through the worst, and they see the need to review their operations in a rapidly changing environment. The realities of industry transformation are now driving the pandemic, as a driver of strategic thinking and strategic movement. And in this context, we still have a lot to do, Singh said. We have consumerism, we have telehealth, we have systemic issues related to health and health maintenance, he continued. We have payer-provider opportunities, or threats around reimbursement. So those things are all back, and now we have to deal with them. And I think that will open up more strategic discussions and, therefore, new or renewed paths towards partnership models. More systems are beginning to explore mergers beyond geography to expand their capabilities, as evidenced by the merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, last year’s largest hospital merger. . The two systems said they completed the merger in December, forming a new organization known as Advocate Health. The organization has combined annual revenue of $27 billion. Analysts said they expect to see other systems use the Atrium-Advocate Aurora merger as a template for other deals. The systems had no geographic overlap: Atrium is based in North Carolina, while Advocate Aurora operates in Illinois and Wisconsin. Since the systems weren’t looking to merge with organizations in their own market, they avoided a potential headache with regulators. The Federal Trade Commission has applied increasing scrutiny to proposed hospital deals involving systems in the same market. Hospital systems should look to the Atrium-Advocate Aurora transaction as an example for other partnerships beyond geography, Singh said. Rather than simply looking at a system in another state or region, healthcare organizations should seek partners who can expand their capacity to deliver services and solve other strategic challenges. That idea of ​​geographic scale isn’t really in play, Singh said. What’s at the core of what’s been going on over the last few years, and I would say going back even five or seven years, is this idea of ​​capabilities, this idea of ​​components of health care delivery, acting as complements, to potential partnership models. I think what we’re going to continue to see is a clear expression and careful study of articulating a new way that organizations want to work with each other, usually with complements, potentially across wider geographies , to get those complements and abilities , he said. And so this strategic rationale behind it, I think that’s going to be a model for others in the future. Other systems considering partnerships beyond geographic markets include Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System, which are considering a merger. Sparrow Health is also considering joining University of Michigan Health. These agreements are not so much driven by economic hardship as by systems that see where they need to find partners with different strengths and offer more ways to deliver health care. They’re probably diving very deep into the strategic inventory of what they have, or what they’re comfortable executing as part of their strategic plan as a freelancer, and they’re probably seeing the list grow things they would be looking for, for a partnership model with an outside third party to accelerate, Singh said. Economic headwinds could boost deals While many deals will be driven by capacity expansion, economic headwinds will also motivate some systems to seek partners. With systems facing higher inflation and other challenges, Singh said, I think this will accelerate and lead to an overall increase in activity. Some organizations struggling with costs exceeding their revenues may need to pursue mergers beyond strategic reasons and simply to survive. In Singh’s view some might say that we’re still looking at financial performance that doesn’t really give us much reassurance about long-term sustainability, it’s probably time to assess something before things get very, very difficult for us. I think it’s going to accelerate because of these economic headwinds for some, Singh said. But I don’t think it’s going to crowd out others who think strategically. And that’s part of the reason why I’m getting to the point where I believe we’re going to see a lot more increased activity, and we’re going to start moving towards the trajectory where we were, in terms of the number of transactions, over the next few years. Many rural hospitals are in serious financial trouble, and analysts say some are barely staying afloat. More than 600 rural hospitals, nearly 30% of rural hospitals in the Americas, are at risk of closing in the near future, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Singh expects rural hospitals to form partnerships with other health organizations. I believe there will be increased alignment strategies, Singh said. Whether these result in mergers or a change of control for some rural providers remains a bit unclear, he added. But I think rural health systems and rural organizations will increasingly look to regional health systems for solutions. And I expect there will continue to be strategies for alignment, collaborative strategies, and then ultimately integration strategies that will connect these two, he said. Different types of transactions Hospitals aren’t just considering mergers or acquisitions of other health systems, Singh said. More hospitals will seek to acquire or partner with organizations that can fill certain gaps and help add functionality, such as telehealth, remote patient monitoring, or adding ambulatory services. These types of partnerships are growing at a significant rate, Singh said. It’s exponential the number of conversations hospitals and health systems are having with those outside of their traditional care and service footprint, he said. And it’s because of this ability-based pursuit that everyone is looking for. Hospitals are increasingly seeing the need to expand their geographic footprint. Many are looking to further deliver on that community promise with different kinds of services, different kinds of access points, different kinds of technology, and so on. And so there’s a lot more activity going on along what I think of as these transverse vertical lines, as opposed to deeper penetration and just traditional inpatient and outpatient businesses, he said. he declares. Coming Wednesday: What healthcare leaders should consider with mergers and acquisitions

