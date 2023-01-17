Bank of England says insurance reform must not repeat Equitable Life debacle





LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) – Britain’s proposed changes to insurers’ capital rules could force the government to bail out policyholders, as happened 20 years ago after the company nearly collapsed life insurance company Equitable Life, the Bank of England said on Monday. Late last year, the UK’s Treasury canceled the BoE and proposed looser rules for insurers and related investment firms which it said would help the sector invest in infrastructure and boost Economic Growth. “I don’t think it’s likely, all things being equal, to be a risk to financial stability, but it is a risk to policyholders,” BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told Reuters. the Parliamentary Treasury Committee. “I will mention Equitable Life…it can happen,” Bailey added. Equitable Life, established in 1762, closed its doors to new clients in 2000 and nearly collapsed after giving unsustainable guarantees to policyholders. BoE Deputy Governor Sam Woods said the case showed how risk can “come home if there isn’t enough capital to support pensions.” “Now you can look to history to find out what’s likely to happen if that happens. I would say it’s very likely to go to the public treasury, if that happens,” Woods said. The British government has estimated that Equitable Life policyholders lost £4.1 billion ($5 billion), and then paid them £1.1 billion in compensation. Woods warned last year that reducing the capital held by insurers would not be a “free lunch”, as it could make companies less able to pay out policies during a crisis. The government, however, had made up its mind on insurance reform and there was a need to move forward now, Woods said. The BoE would not use the proposed new powers for regulators to “reverse engineer” changes to insurance rules that went against the spirit of the government’s proposals, he added. Bailey said the BoE had not agreed to accept the government’s proposals on insurance capital rules in exchange for the government withdrawing its intention to give itself the power to veto decisions financial regulators. Bailey said he wouldn’t consider that kind of “trade”. Britain has proposed a series of financial market changes, known collectively as the Edinburgh Reforms, to boost the City of London’s global competitiveness after the European Union cut off its access to most customers of the bloc after Brexit. The reforms include a review of rules on bankers’ direct liability for their decisions, known as the Senior Executives Regime, and relaxing the requirement for some banks to wrap their retail deposits with a bespoke capital cushion. The BoE wanted to be “very closely engaged” on the details of these reforms, Woods said. ($1 = 0.8203 pounds) Additional reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by William Schomberg and David Evans Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

