Is a bull market coming in 2023? 3 things to watch

After the poor performance of the stock market in 2022, investors are looking for a reprieve.S&P500 ended the year down 19% and the Nasdaq lost 33%, with a number of tech stocks still falling significantly.

Although most economists are forecasting a recession this year, stocks started 2023 higher, gaining after December’s jobs report showed unemployment remained low but wage growth was slowing – exactly what the Fed seems to want – and a continued decline in inflation in the December Consumer Price Index (CPI).

So, will a new bull market begin in 2023? It’s impossible to know for sure, but here’s what investors should watch out for.

1. The inflation rate

The Federal Reserve dominated the narrative last year as its aggressive rate hikes sent stocks tumbling, especially unprofitable growth stocks with stretched valuations. The reason for the rate hikes was abnormally high inflation, which peaked in the CPI at 9.1% last June on an annual basis.

The faster inflation falls, the more likely it is that the Federal Reserve will relax its rate hikes since its objective is to bring it down to 2%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said rates would stay high until inflation hits that target.

While the CPI is the measure of inflation that most investors tend to follow, the Fed prefers a different measure: personal consumption expenditure (PCE), which it considers more comprehensive than the CPI. The latest PCE report from November showed the index was up 5.5% year-over-year.

In its December projections, the Federal Reserve called for PCE inflation to fall to 3.1% by the end of 2023, moving closer to its long-term target of 2%.

Keep an eye on PCE. If the trend is below the Fed forecast of 3.1% by the end of the year, it will be bullish for equities.

2. Interest rate

All eyes have been on the fed funds rate over the past year, which is now 4.25% to 4.5%. But it’s not the only interest rate that matters. Treasury yields also influence equities, and they tend to have an inverse relationship. When bond yields go up, stocks tend to go down, and when bond yields go down, stocks tend to go up.

Although the Federal Reserve has forecast an additional 75 basis points of rate hikes this year, the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield has actually fallen significantly from its October high of 4.33% to at 3.45%. This shows that investors believe the risk of interest rates remaining high for an extended period has diminished, and it could also signal that equities have become more attractive. The interest rate cut came as inflation subsided.

It is also worth watching the yield curve, in particular the difference between the yields of 2-year and 10-year Treasury bills. Normally, the 10-year has a higher yield than the 2-year, which is typical of bonds with longer maturities. But the yield curve has inverted, which means the 2yr is now yielding more than the 10yr, as shown in the chart below.

The yield curve tends to invert when investors expect the fed funds rate to decline over time and see more short-term risk than long-term. Historically, an inverted yield curve has been a leading indicator of a recession, although it’s unclear if that will hold true this time around.

Nevertheless, a normalization of the return would be seen as positive by investors.

If the Fed stops raising the fed funds rate, it could drive interest rates down further, which would also be bullish for equities.

3. Business profits

The third element that will determine whether a new bull market will begin this year is corporate earnings. In fact, since the stock market is ultimately a measure of how investors value future corporate earnings, it could be the most important factor for the start of the next bull market.

S&P 500 earnings actually fell in the second and third quarters of last year, down 10% and 3%, respectively. And analysts expect a further decline in the fourth quarter, with earnings per share expected to fall another 6% year-on-year.

However, analyst consensus is currently expecting earnings per share growth to resume in Q1 2023 with an 8% increase and continue to pick up from there. Analysts expect a year of record profits for the general index.

This forecast arguably exposes the stock market to the risk of negative forecast revisions, but it also shows that analysts expect corporate earnings to rebound from last year’s poor performance.

No one knows for sure if or when another bull market will begin in 2023, but if inflation continues to fall towards 2%, the Fed stops raising rates, and corporate earnings continue to grow, there seems to be a good bet that a new bull market will start.