Business
The power of collective change
By Hilde Schwab, President and Co-Founder, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, World Economic Forum, and François Bonnici, Director, Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, Head of Social Innovation, World Economic Forum
The world stands at a critical juncture as economies and livelihoods are hit by multiple, overlapping crises, from the war in Ukraine to climate change and the fallout from COVID-19. Once again, it is the most vulnerable populations who are hardest hit. Better ways to tackle exclusion, inequality and ongoing environmental damage are urgently needed to restore trust and rebuild societal systems.
The Schwab Foundation for Social EntrepreneurshipThe 16 organizations awarded for social innovation in 2023 represent a beacon of hope in these difficult times. By providing practical and scalable solutions to deep-rooted problems, they demonstrate that change is possible and they achieve remarkable transformations through innovative cooperation.
Their work offers a lifeline to those most at risk of traumatic disruption in today’s fragmented world, especially young people, women and minority groups.
The 2023 winners include 24 leaders working across sectors to leverage technology in education, agriculture, microfinance, environmental projects, and women’s empowerment and representation in growing informal economies around the world . The impact of their programs is felt from farms in Africa and villages across Asia to the rainforests of Latin America and communities left behind in Europe and North America.

Accelerating social innovation models
For more than two decades, the Schwab Foundation has provided a global platform to accelerate exceptional models of social innovation, and the 2023 awardees join an existing community of 435 social innovation champions whose collective efforts have made an impact. on the lives of almost a billion people since 1998.
By focusing on inclusivity and working hand-in-hand with the communities they serve, this network of leaders has made tremendous strides in addressing entrenched challenges in sustainability and consumption, health and education, rural development and youth training.
Because they set explicit social goals and their operations are underpinned by the principles of fairness and justice, they can tackle intractable problems that are overlooked by mainstream capitalism. Their inclusive governance model involving bottom-up input from groups facing barriers due to gender, race, ability, or economic class gives them an agility that stands in stark contrast to the helicopter approach of many large institutions and corporations. of today.
Their reach is remarkable. The social innovation organizations they started are together reaching people in 190 countries around the world, providing hundreds of millions of people with better healthcare and nutrition, new sources of finance and better means. social and economic livelihood.
This work has never been more crucial, given the economic difficulties triggered by the ongoing geopolitical conflicts. The war in Ukraine, for example, has contributed to a global crisis in the cost of living and rising inflation that has made life even harder for the most vulnerable.
This year, 16 are celebrated in four categories, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the expanding field of social innovation.
- Social entrepreneurs use innovative market-based approaches to directly address social issues.
- Corporate Social Intrapreneurs use their influence to make businesses more inclusive and helpful.
- Public social intrapreneurs work to create better public policy and program environments within government institutions.
- Collective social innovation the new award category recognizes leaders who have brought organizations together to solve complex problems that cannot be solved by individual actors.
The impetus to create a new collective award is a recognition that no single organization or individual can achieve large-scale social change alone. In today’s complex world, collective efforts are increasingly important if groups are to mobilize action to achieve inclusive, sustainable and equitable social change.
Many social enterprises have a strong track record of working collaboratively with others, and the field is changing rapidly, particularly with the application of new digital technologies and a growing number of organizations now explicitly defining collective action as their function. main.
These collective programs can bring exceptional scale to important projects such as reaching more than 2 million students in 19,000 public schools in Punjab; promote conservation and sustainable land management in Brazil and 14 other countries; and protect hundreds of millions of women working in the informal economy around the world.
The Schwab Foundation Awards will bring significant benefits to this exceptional group of social innovators by increasing the visibility of their work, integrating them into a powerful peer community of social change leaders, and integrating them into the network structure of the World Economic Forum, including exposure to global decision makers. Winners also have a unique opportunity to hone their leadership skills by participating in an in-person Leadership for System Change executive training module at Harvard Kennedy School.
Outstanding Social Innovators of the Year 2023
Social entrepreneurs
Ady Beitler, Chairman and CEO, Nilus (Argentina); Aniket Doegar, Chief Executive Officer, Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions Private Limited (India); Aref HusseiniCEO, Al Nayzak Foundation for Out-of-School Education and Scientific Innovation (Palestinian Territories); Celina de Sola, President, Glasswing International (El SalvadorJoseph Kenner, Chairman and CEO, Greyston (USA); Kola Macha, General Manager, Central Farm; Sbeen HaqueExecutive Director, DoctHERS (Pakistan).
Corporate Social Intrapreneurs
Benoit Bonello, Social Innovation Director, SUEZ Group (France).
Friend Kanika Sustainable Development Manager for South Asia, Hindustan Unilever (India).
Public social intrapreneurs
Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Mayor, City Council of Freetown (Sierra Leone).
Bushra Al Mulla, Managing Director, Family Care Authority of Abu Dhabi (UAE).
Collective social innovation
MapBiomas (Brazil), co-directed by Tasso Azevedo, founder and general coordinator, Julia Shimbo, scientific coordinator, and Marcos Rosa, technical coordinator.
ProjectTogether (Germany), co-led by Philipp von der Wippel, founder and co-CEO, and Henrike Schlottmann, co-CEO.
Punjab Education Collective (India), co-led by Khushboo Awasthi, COO of ShikshaLokam, Rucha Pande, COO of Mantra4Change, and Simranpreet Oberoi, co-founder and leader of Sanjhi Sikhiya.
Tamarack Institute (Canada), co-edited by Liz Weaver and Danya Pastuszek, co-CEO.
WIEGO (Global), co-led by Sally Roever, International Coordinator (UK/US), Janhavi Dave, International Coordinator of HomeNet International (India) and Lorraine Sibanda, President of the Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Associations ( Zimbabwe).
