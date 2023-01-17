GENESIS GV70 NAMED TO 2023 TOP 10 TRUCKS AND SUVS LIST FOR CARS AND DRIVERS





This represents the third inclusion in the Car and Driver 10Best list for Genesis in five years. ANN ARBOUR, Mich., January 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Car and driver announced the inclusion of the Genesis GV70 among its 2023 Top 10 Trucks and SUVs. This is the third time that Genesis has won a Car and driver 10Best price, after GV80 in 2021 and G70 in 2019.

Genesis GV70

“We are honored that the Genesis GV70 SUV has earned a spot on Car and Driver List of 10 Best Trucks and SUVs 2023,” said Claudia Marquez, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Motor North America. “We are thrilled that our bold designs, commitment to safety and world-class technologies are resonating with industry experts and customers alike.” The GV70 is an award-winning SUV from Genesis that showcases the brand’s Athletic Elegance design language with a bold, distinct look with its dual-line quad headlights. The GV70 offers a dynamic driving experience and exceptional comfort, while incorporating the latest technologies and advanced safety features. Car and driver 10Best is a list produced annually by Car and drivernaming what he considers to be the ten best cars of the year. Car and driver also produces the Top 10 Trucks and SUVs list, highlighting what it considers to be the top ten vehicles in the truck and SUV category combined. Genesis Motor North America At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying bold, fashion-forward and quintessentially Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing lineup of award-winning models, including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 as well as G70, G80, GV60, GV70 and GV80, Genesis aims to lead the era of electrification with battery electric vehicles, beginning by its electrified G80, GV60, and electrified GV70 models. Genesis has declared its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035. Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada). SOURCE Genesis Motor America

