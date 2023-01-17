California greenlights more than 800 MW of storage and solar to boost power grid reliability





Diving brief: The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved contract for three energy projects s offered by San Diego Gas & Electric, as well as four contracts offered by Southern California Edison, which will collectively provide more than 800 MW of new solar and storage capacity to help ensure the reliability of the state’s power grid this decade

SDG&E’s proposal included a hybrid solar and storage project, which is expected to come online in June, as well as two battery storage projects which are expected to come online in mid-2024. SCE’s proposal, meanwhile, included four front-of-meter energy storage projects .

. The projects are the result of solicitations conducted after the CPUC approved an 11.5GW supply package in 2021. The order aims to ensure California’s mid-decade reliability and marked the largest purchase of capacity never before achieved by agencies in one fell swoop. . Overview of the dive: The CPUC’s 11.5 GW medium-term reliability supply order was intended to meet state grid needs between 2023 and 2026, given the then planned retirement of the 2.2 GW nuclear plant from Diablo Canyon by 2025, as well as the closure of several natural sites. gas plants. The state is now considering extending the life of the Diablo Canyon plant until the end of the decade. However, it continues to focus on sourcing new clean energy resources to meet grid needs, with the 2021 decision requiring 2 GW to come online by August, an additional 6 GW by mid- 2024, followed by 1.5 GW and 2 GW units in 2025 and 2026, respectively. In September 2021, SDG&E launched a request for tenders to meet its share of these supply needs, then reopened the request for tenders last April for new offers as well as updates to previous ones. He filed a proposal with the commission in October, seeking approval for two lithium-ion battery storage projects the 80 MW Bottleneck Project and the 100 MW Cald Project as well as a 20 MW hybrid solar and storage facility. SCE, meanwhile, also launched an RFO in 2021, and filed its latest proposal with the commission in October, proposing four storage projects, ranging from 69 MW to 230 MW, for a combined capacity of 619 MW. The expedited approval of the four energy storage contracts by the commission will help provide certainty to maximize the likelihood of bringing the projects online on time, according to SCE spokesman David Song. [T]its energy storage will provide additional reliability to the grid, especially during critical hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” Song said, adding that “they can also be used to respond to CAISO signals, high demand, heat waves, or when the energy grid is strained, as we saw last September. Both utility proposals were rejected by the CPUC’s Office of Public Defenders, which filed protests with the commission in November. In the case of the SDG&E application, the bureau notes that the Reducing Inflation Act, signed into law in August, created an investment tax credit for stand-alone energy storage resources, and that SDG&E didn’t try hard enough to negotiate down the price of two of its projects to take this into account. SDG&E pushed back against those arguments, noting in a filing with the commission that trying to restart negotiations for the contracts would slow down the approval process and jeopardize the projects. The Office of Public Defenders also raised concerns about the SCE proposal, saying the utility may overpay for one of its contracts. In response, the utility reiterated that its proposed contracts are the least expensive and best-suited resources to meet its procurement goals. The panel concluded in its decision that SDG&E’s solicitation was reasonably handled and that renegotiation of contracts at this stage would threaten its ability to meet procurement requirements. And while the agency expressed concerns that utilities weren’t overpaying for procurement, it concluded that SCE opted for the least expensive and best-fit resources.

