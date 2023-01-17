Stocks edge lower on Wall Street amid uncertain trading





Stocks were mostly lower on Wall Street on Tuesday afternoon as the market reversed some of its gains after a strong start to the year. Trading was faltering as the market entered a shortened but profit-rich holiday week. READ MORE: Volatile stocks on Wall Street amid mixed economic data The S&P 500 slid 0.2% at 3:32 p.m. ET. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose less than 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 361 points, or 1.1%, to 33,938. The blue-chip index was mostly weighed down by a 6.1% decline in Goldman Sachs, which reported dismal results as transactions dried up. Large communications companies and industrials and healthcare stocks were among the largest weightings in the market. Netflix fell 1.5%, Emerson Electric 6.9% and Pfizer 3.7%. Tech stocks were a bright spot. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 4.7%. Bond yields remained relatively stable. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.53% from 3.5% on Friday night. Bond and stock markets were closed in the United States for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. READ MORE: US stocks fall as investors assess economic data and continued fight against inflation The broader market just had its best week in two months as investors scrutinize the latest round of corporate earnings to get a better idea of ​​the damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. Analysts still expect S&P 500 companies to report lower fourth-quarter earnings from a year earlier. It would mark the first such drop since 2020, when the pandemic crushed the economy. More importantly, investors are listening closely to corporate financial updates to better gauge whether inflation will continue to squeeze consumer wallets and undermine corporate profits. Several banks reported encouraging financial results last week, but also said a mild recession is likely on the horizon for the US economy. United Airlines will release its latest results later Tuesday. M&T Bank and Netflix will release their results on Thursday. Inflation and how the Federal Reserve will continue its fight against high prices remain a big concern for investors as they scrutinize earnings results and corporate statements. Wall Street will also get another inflation update on Wednesday when the government releases its December report on wholesale inflation before prices are passed on to consumers. The government will also release retail sales data for December, which could give investors better insight into how inflation continues to affect consumer spending. READ MORE: Wall Street loses ground amid recession talks, scoring second straight weekly loss Consumer inflation has fallen for six consecutive months, giving investors more hope that the Fed may soon consider easing interest rate policy. The central bank, however, has so far been adamant that it plans to continue raising rates this year and expects no rate cuts until 2024 at the earliest. The central bank raised its key overnight rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% from around zero a year ago. The Fed will announce its next interest rate decision on February 1. Investors widely expect a rise of just 0.25 percentage points next month, down from December’s half-point rise and the previous four increases of 0.75 percentage points.

