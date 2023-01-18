Washington State Releases Final Policy on Salary Transparency in Job Postings

Washington State released its final administrative policy providing the state’s interpretation of the Equal Pay and Opportunity Act, which went into effect January 1. The law provides that employers must disclose in each advertisement for each job opening pay scale or pay scale and a general description of all benefits and other compensation to be offered.

The guidelines take a broad view of employers covered by the law and require job postings to contain wage and benefits information beyond what is required by any other state or locality that has enacted labor laws. salary transparency.

The law applies to all employers “engaging in a business, industry, profession, or business in Washington” and to all job postings “that recruit Washington-based employees.” This includes employers who do not have a physical presence in Washington, if they have one or more employees based in Washington or if they engage in business in Washington or recruit for jobs that could be filled by an employee based in Washington, including remote jobs.

This is a broader interpretation of the jurisdiction than Colorado or New York City, for example, where employers must have at least one employee physically working from that location before an employer is covered. . The law does not apply to work to be performed entirely outside of Washington or to print publications made and distributed entirely outside of Washington. According to the guidelines, an employer cannot avoid complying with Washington’s wage and salary disclosure requirements by indicating in an advertisement that it will not accept applicants from Washington.

Requirements for job offers

To be considered a job offer, an advertisement must state the specific position and qualifications. A social media post that says “Manufacturing jobs available, apply online now. Weekend shifts required” is not a job posting as it does not include qualifications or refer to a specific position. for a desired candidate. On the other hand, an electronic bulletin board outside a business that says “Help Wanted – Server. Food Handler Certification Needed. Offer: $24.00 to $26.00 per hour, medical benefits, 70 hours vacation per year and $500 signing bonus. is considered a job offer.

The requirement to provide a “salary range or pay scale” means that the employer must provide applicants with “the most reasonable and generally expected range of pay for the job”. A salary scale must not be unlimited, must be determined prior to job posting, with the job posting updated if the scale changes and, if there is a starting range, the range starting point and general range should be included in the assignment.

If a person is offered a position different from the position applied for, the employer may offer a salary specific to the position offered, rather than the position posted, but must provide a copy of a posting corresponding to the position offered.

Washington joins Colorado in asking employers to provide a general description of job benefits. This should include health care benefits, retirement benefits, any benefits that allow paid days off, and any other benefits that must be reported for federal tax purposes.

But while Colorado employers can comply by providing a long list of benefits without further description, Washington will require more details:

Pension plans: If an employer includes various retirement options as part of the benefits package, the employer must list the retirement options in the job posting, such as 401(k), retirement plans employer funded, deferred compensation and other defined benefit plans. or defined contribution plans.

Paid time off or vacation: If the employer includes paid time off or paid vacation as part of the benefits package, the employer must indicate the number of days or hours the hired candidate expects to receive , for example 8 hours per month or 12 days per year.

Paid holidays: The employer must indicate in the job offer the number of paid holidays that the hired candidate expects to receive, for example 10 paid holidays per year. The employer is not required to identify each paid holiday.

More Generous Paid Sick Leave: If the employer includes a more generous paid sick leave policy than required by Washington State law or any local ordinance that applies to the benefits package, the employer must state the number of hours per month or days per year the hired candidate would expect to receive in the job offer above Washington State law or any local ordinance, such as 3 hours of paid sick leave for 40 hours worked or 8 hours of paid sick leave per month.

As with pay scales, the post should be updated if this benefit information changes after posting.

In accordance with administrative policy, “other compensation” includes, but is not limited to, bonuses, commissions, profit sharing, stock options or other forms of compensation that would be offered to the candidate hired in excess of their salary range or established salary. climb. Washington will require employers to provide more information than other jurisdictions about two other types of compensation: commission and piece rate.

If a job is remunerated by commission rates, administrative policy states that the employer must include the rate or range of rates that will be offered to the hired candidate. Although many companies’ commission plans are far more complicated than that, Washington has provided no further guidance on what would constitute sufficient detail in these cases.

If a job is paid on a piece-rate basis, the employer must include the agreed-upon piece rate, for example, “$0.55 to $0.75 per pound of strawberries picked.” For other remuneration other than basic, it seems that additional details are not necessary.

Although Washington permits the use of a hyperlink on remote postings to include more detailed descriptions of benefits and other compensation, the posting itself must include a general description of benefits and other compensation.

What are the next steps?

Employers should prepare information on the salary range, compensation, and other benefits for jobs available for work in Washington that they plan to release in early 2023, including details on commission and salary compensation. the piece, as well as the types of paid leave offered. . Employers should add the required information to existing posts or remove them, including any postings made at their request by a third party.

