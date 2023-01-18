Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs in on Dow

Wall Street stock indexes closed mixed on Tuesday as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings to get a glimpse of the damage inflation is inflicting on the economy.

The Standard & Poors 500 index slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, largely due to a sharp drop in Goldman Sachs after investment bank results came in well below analysts’ estimates as trading dried up.

Gains in tech stocks helped the Nasdaq composite post a 0.1% gain, extending the winning streak for tech-heavy indices to a seventh day.

The mixed start to the shortened holiday week follows a strong start to the year for Wall Street after a dismal 2022. Term from October to December.

Analysts expect S&P 500 companies to report lower fourth-quarter earnings from a year earlier. It would mark the first such drop since 2020, when the pandemic crushed the economy.

More importantly, investors are listening closely to corporate financial updates to better gauge whether inflation will continue to squeeze consumer wallets and undermine corporate profits.

We haven’t gotten a lot of forward guidance from companies yet for the year ahead, and that’s really what we need to focus on, said Bill Merz, head of market research for capital at US Bank Wealth Management. And it may be that forward guidance continues to be light in content because companies simply don’t know it.

Several banks reported encouraging financial results last week, but also said a mild recession is likely on the horizon for the US economy. Among the companies publishing their latest results this week: Netflix, M&T Bank and Procter & Gamble.

Goldman Sachs fell 6.4% on Tuesday after the investment bank reported dismal results.

Large communications companies, healthcare stocks and industrial companies were among the largest weights in the market. Netflix fell 2%, Pfizer 3.7% and Emerson Electric 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks.

Tech stocks were a bright spot. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 4.8%.

In total, the S&P 500 fell 8.12 points to 3,990.97. The Dow fell 391.76 points to 33,910.85. The Nasdaq rose 15.96 points to 11,095.11.

Small company stocks also lost some of their recent gains. The Russell 2000 Index fell 2.75 points, or 0.1%, to 1,884.29.

Bond yields remained relatively stable. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.54% from 3.5% on Friday night. Bond and stock markets were closed in the United States for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Inflation and how the Federal Reserve will continue its fight against high prices remain top concerns for investors when looking at earnings results and corporate reports.

The outlook for the future is very opaque at this point because we were at a potential turning point in inflation, a potential turning point in [Fed] political trajectory, and it remains to be seen how much of the significantly tighter political headwinds will affect earnings in 2023, Merz said.

Wall Street will get another inflation update on Wednesday, when the government releases its December Wholesale Level Inflation Report, which tracks prices before they are passed on to consumers. The government will also release retail sales data for December, which could give investors better insight into how inflation continues to affect consumer spending.

Consumer inflation has fallen for six consecutive months, giving investors more hope that the Fed may soon consider easing interest rate policy. The central bank, however, has so far been adamant that it plans to continue raising rates this year and expects no rate cuts until 2024 at the earliest.

The central bank raised its key overnight rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% from around zero a year ago. The Fed will announce its next interest rate decision on February 1. Investors widely expect an increase of just 0.25 percentage points next month, down from December’s half-point rise and the previous four increases of 0.75 percentage points.