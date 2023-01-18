A much-needed makeover: Congress signs updates to cosmetics regulations

The Cosmetics Modernization Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA), enacted on December 29, 2022, as part of the Year-End Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, added significant new requirements for manufacturers, packagers and distributors of cosmetic products (liable persons under law) under Chapter VI of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA). The MoCRA, which took years to prepare, marks the first major reform of U.S. cosmetics regulations since the FDCA was first enacted in 1938 and the Fair Packaging and Labeling Act in 1966. The majority of the new MoCRA requirements are expected to take effect one year after promulgation on December 29, 2023, with the exception of a few requirements which will take effect two to three years after promulgation.

Main provisions of the MoCRA

1. Serious adverse events related to cosmetics should be reported to the FDA.

MoCRA has added a new Section 605 to the FDCA under which responsible persons must report “serious adverse events” associated with their cosmetic products to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) within 15 business days of become aware of the event, and they should complete this report at any time during the following year if they become aware of any new and important medical information related to the event. Records of any health-related adverse event must be kept for six years (or three years for some small businesses). To facilitate the reporting of adverse events, the newly added Section 609 states that within two years, cosmetic companies must include contact information on their product labels to enable reporting of adverse events to the responsible person.

2. Manufacturers and processors of cosmetic products will be required to register within one year.

The new Section 607 of the FDCA provides that domestic and foreign facilities that manufacture or process cosmetic products for distribution in the United States must register with the FDA. (Note that companies that only label, relabel, package, repackage, hold and/or distribute cosmetic products; entities that manufacture or process cosmetic products only for research or evaluation; and establishments that only manufacture cosmetic ingredients are not required to register). In addition, responsible persons must also annually submit a list for each cosmetic product to the FDA, including its ingredients and information about where the cosmetic product is manufactured.

3. The safety of cosmetic products must be justified.

Under the new FDCA Section 608, responsible persons must have and maintain adequate evidence showing that each cosmetic product distributed is safe. This substantiation must include tests or studies, research, analysis or other evidence considered by experts to be sufficient to support “reasonable certainty that a cosmetic product is safe”. Products without such justification will be considered falsified and subject to enforcement action.

4. Cosmetic labels must include new information.

The new FDCA Section 609 requires that, within one year of enactment, labels for cosmetic products intended for professional use must include the same information required for products intended for sale to consumers and must also state that the product is intended to be used. by licensed professionals only. Additionally, MoCRA requires the FDA to promulgate regulations regarding the disclosure of fragrance allergens in product labeling. Once this regulation is finalized, companies will be required to identify each fragrance allergen in products for consumer and professional use.

5. The FDA has the authority to order mandatory recalls and suspend registration of manufacturing facilities.

Under the new Section 611, the FDA will have mandatory recall authority over cosmetics if it determines that there is a reasonable likelihood that a cosmetic is adulterated or mislabeled such that exposure to the product could result in harm. serious harm to health or death. In addition, the new Section 607 allows the FDA to suspend registration of an establishment if it determines that a cosmetic product manufactured by that establishment has a reasonable likelihood of causing serious adverse health consequences and that Other products produced by the facility may be similarly affected. Once suspended, an establishment cannot introduce any cosmetic product into commerce until its registration is reinstated.

6. MoCRA asks the FDA to create regulations establishing good manufacturing practices.

The newly added Section 606 directs the FDA to issue a proposed rule within two years that will establish Good Manufacturing Practices regulations for cosmetics that comply with national and international standards, such as ISO 22716. A final rule must be published no later than three years after promulgation. Subsequently, a cosmetic product that has been manufactured or processed under conditions that do not comply with these regulations will be deemed to be falsified.

What to do now

Cosmetics companies should carefully review the provisions of MoCRA as well as their own policies and procedures to determine any gaps that may impede compliance. In particular, companies should take the following steps.

Develop SOPs for the management of adverse events . If it does not already exist, cosmetics companies should establish adequate policies and procedures for collecting and responding to adverse event information.

. If it does not already exist, cosmetics companies should establish adequate policies and procedures for collecting and responding to adverse event information. Developing the cosmetic safety rationale . Cosmetic companies must develop a complete list of all cosmetic ingredients and finished products and create product dossiers that adequately substantiate their safety. For well-established ingredients, safety may have been established by industry organizations such as the Cosmetic Ingredient Review. For new ingredients or new uses of those ingredients, it may be necessary to conduct the studies necessary to meet the standard of substantiation of the laws.

. Cosmetic companies must develop a complete list of all cosmetic ingredients and finished products and create product dossiers that adequately substantiate their safety. For well-established ingredients, safety may have been established by industry organizations such as the Cosmetic Ingredient Review. For new ingredients or new uses of those ingredients, it may be necessary to conduct the studies necessary to meet the standard of substantiation of the laws. Prepare for new labeling requirements . Cosmetics companies should closely monitor upcoming cosmetic labeling regulations, keeping an eye out for timely label updates once new requirements come into effect.

. Cosmetics companies should closely monitor upcoming cosmetic labeling regulations, keeping an eye out for timely label updates once new requirements come into effect. Review corporate disclosures . Companies should continue to assess the risks and effects of MoCRA, both at the company level and at the industry level. Companies should review existing marketing materials and disclosures in their regulatory filings. Companies considering strategic transactions should pay particular attention to due diligence and disclosure timelines.

. Companies should continue to assess the risks and effects of MoCRA, both at the company level and at the industry level. Companies should review existing marketing materials and disclosures in their regulatory filings. Companies considering strategic transactions should pay particular attention to due diligence and disclosure timelines. Anticipate an increase in formal notices and collective actions by consumers . Given these new and enhanced requirements, companies should anticipate much more threatened litigation regarding MoCRA in the beauty and wellness industries.

. Given these new and enhanced requirements, companies should anticipate much more threatened litigation regarding MoCRA in the beauty and wellness industries. Watch carefully. Companies should work with their attorney to actively monitor FDA regulatory activity and enforcement actions regarding MoCRA and its implementation.

